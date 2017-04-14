Five men face child-porn charges following investigations involving OPP, Barrie city police, South Simcoe police and Sudbury police during a two-month period.

Eight search warrants were used by police to seize and examine 47 devices.

Charges include luring a child over the Internet, as well as possession, accessing and making available images of child pornography.

After an investigation started by Sudbury police, a 61-year-old Essa Township man was arrested and charged with three counts of child porn possession, two counts of accessing child porn and two counts of making child porn available on April 5.

He has a court date later this month in Bradford.

On April 4, a 50-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with two counts of child porn possession, and released from a bail hearing with a May court date in Barrie.

Also on April 4, a 58-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation involving the Barrie police Internet child exploitation unit. He was released with bail and a court date in Huntsville later this month.

On April 3, a 26-year-old Barrie man was arrested following an online undercover investigation and charged with two counts of luring a child over the Internet.

And on March 28, a 25-year-old Bradford man was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. He has a May court date in Bradford.

OPP say the investigations are continuing.