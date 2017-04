Change text size for the story

CLEARVIEW TWP. - A man is in stable condition after falling off a second-storey roof Friday morning in Stayner.

Huronia West OPP said the 32-year-old Midland man fell six to seven metres at 11 a.m.

He was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Ontario's Labour Ministry is investigating the work-related injury, police said.