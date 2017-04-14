High hopes for increased voter turnout

Local municipalities are hoping residents will take advantage of different methods to make their vote count during the fall 2018 elections.

Traditional paper ballots may still be in the mix, but new technologies are allowing for different options.

Springwater Township clerk Renee Chaperon said eligible voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot in a number of ways next year.

"They do that through an advance vote via the Internet or telephone access or through a traditional paper ballot at a polling station on election day on Oct. 22," she said, adding those were the same methods used in the 2014 election.

"Electors are able to vote from any device that has an Internet connection or via telephone from anywhere," Chaperon said. "This increases participation, especially in a rural community such as Springwater where people often work outside of the community or are otherwise unable to attend a polling station in person."

In the 2014 Springwater municipal election, 58% of votes were cast using the Internet.

Alternative voting methods, specifically through the Internet and telephone, have increased in popularity in recent years, she added.

"In the 2014 municipal elections, 97 municipalities across Ontario opted for these options. It is estimated that this number could double in the 2018 municipal election," Chaperon said. "Internet voting uses the same technology as online banking and online credit card transactions, which boasts the highest security measures."

Township staff are still considering whether paper ballots will be part of the process, according to township spokeswoman Nicole Audette.

It's a different story in Barrie, where paper ballots haven't been used since 1997 and have been replaced by electronic tabulators.

"Online voting has not resulted in sustained increases in voter turnout and can be more challenging from a security perspective for larger municipalities," according to City of Barrie clerk Dawn McAlpine.

"City staff have investigated online voting and have not recommended a change to Barrie's voting method for a number of reasons. Online voting as an additional voting method would significantly increase the cost of the election for taxpayers," she said.

"We will be utilizing a newer version of touch screen equipment (at polling stations) with a paper trail for the 2018 municipal election," McAlpine added. "In the most recent previous elections, touch-screen with paper trails has been utilized.

"As the technology advances and operating systems change, newer hardware and software becomes available," she said. "Typically, newer systems improve the user experience and increase accessibility features for voters who may have a barrier."

Oro-Medonte Township council is still mulling over its options for voting in next fall's municipal elections.

"People in the community are looking at the fact of security aspects around electronic voting," Mayor Harry Hughes said, adding staff have looked into online and telephone options.

"A paper-ballot option could also be part of it. There needs to be a transition," he added.

Council will consider a staff report around the voting in May or June, Hughes said.

In Innisfil, there will also be no paper ballots for either advanced voting or day-of voting and instead, voters will be using the Internet or the telephone to vote, according to deputy clerk Patty Thoma.

She said she has no concerns about security.

"The securities are very, very strong in respect to the whole system of Internet and online voting. It's similar to the same platforms that banking utilizes," she said. "(In the last election) a high percentage of people used the Internet. When you add the telephone component it opens it up to everybody. Everybody has access.

"I think it's very innovative and I think we're going to be doing some good things to capture the residents' votes and we want them to participate and be a part of the process," Thoma added.

With so many seasonal property owners in the town, electronic voting - whether online or via the telephone - gives them a chance to vote.

"That way they get to have their opportunity to have input with what goes on within their local government here," Thoma said.

Chaperon said whatever method voters use in Springwater, their vote is vital to democracy.

"Voting in a municipal election gives residents an opportunity to have a direct say in who runs their municipality," she said. "This is their opportunity to share their opinions and shape the direction their community is headed."

The Town of Penetanguishene also announced on Thursday that it would be going paperless for the 2018 municipal election.

In 2014, the town used Internet and telephone voting as well as a paper ballot poll on Election Day. More than 60% of all voters in 2014 utilized the electronic method.

"Penetanguishene stepped forward in north Simcoe in 2014 as a leader in technology, innovation and accessibility for the municipal election and we are pleased to be able to provide residents with this accessible form of voting for 2018," said town clerk Stacey Cooper.

