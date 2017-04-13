Unsung tornadoes of Barrie

Until May 31, 1985, I naively thought that tornadoes never happened here.

They were the scourge of wide-open plain states like Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma, and never posed any threat to a southern Ontario town like Barrie.

In truth, Barrie has been visited by these violent forces of nature plenty of times in the past, although local newspapers referred to them as cyclones and reserved the T-word for the same occurrence south of the border.

On Saturday, May 11, 1934, a strong cyclone made its presence known in the areas of Brock and Bradford streets, Elizabeth and Eccles streets, and over towards Anne Street.

Chimneys were toppled, bricks and shingles littered everywhere, a garage was lifted up and deposited in a neighbouring yard while the car within remained unscathed, and the abandoned barn at the Dyment Farm was levelled.

Witnesses described it to a Barrie Examiner reporter as being “like a wall of water, or sheets of it, coming at the house through space at a terrific speed. It was all over in a few seconds.”

On Aug. 13, five years later, another tornado ran up Highway 11 and did the most of its damage at the small hamlet of Guthrie.

Again, it removed many chimney stacks and threw metal sheeting about, and it crushed the community-built skating rink structure.

The worst damage was done to the barn of longtime farmer Alex Campbell. He had no wind insurance and the damage was estimated to be near $7,000.

He resigned himself to starting over.

A few months later, the community rallied around him and a party of 40 held an old-fashioned barn-raising, something not seen for years in this area.

This 'Barrie Historical Moment'is brought to you by the Barrie Historical Archive (barriearchive.ca). More moments will follow looking back at the city's history.