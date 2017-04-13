Springwater shed fire
Members of the Springwater Fire Service battled a structure fire located on Russell Road Thursday afternoon. On arrival firefighters found a shed fully engulfed in flames. It was brought under control fairly quickly. Firefighters on scene reported no injuries. PHOTO: MARK WANZEL/BARRIE EXAMINER
SPRINGWATER TWP. -- Springwater firefighters extinguished a shed-fire Thursday afternoon.
At least five firetrucks and more than a dozen firefighters battled the Russell Road blaze that had completely engulfed the structure when they arrived on scene.
The fire was brought under control fairly quickly.
Firefighters said there were reported no injuries.