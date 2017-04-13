Maya Burhanpurkar, a 17-year-old scholar, award- winning scientist and ardent supporter of girls in science technology, engineering and mathematics was the keynote speaker during Tuesday's second annual Research Innovation and Scholarship Day held at Georgian College in Barrie.

The event is a wonderful opportunity for the college to share groundbreaking projects by faculty, staff, students and partners in various academic disciplines with the broader Georgian community and pubic.

MARK WANZEL/PHOTO