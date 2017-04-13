Cynthia Nixon is best known for her work in television’s Sex and the City.

Fortunately, that did not deter British filmmaker Terence Davies from envisioning her as Emily Dickinson.

Davies (The House of Mirth, Deep Blue Sea) cast Nixon as the poet in his new film, A Quiet Passion, a biopic of Dickinson that is entirely transporting. The movie, opening Friday, also stars Jennifer Ehle, Catherine Bailey and Keith Carradine.

Nixon, 51, who works in film, television and theatre — she’s about to appear opposite Laura Linney on Broadway in The Little Foxes this month — is a Tony, Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award-winning actor.

We spoke to her about A Quiet Passion during TIFF.

How did you first encounter Terence Davies?

“He auditioned me on the set of Sex and the City in my trailer. It was a bizarre experience. I didn’t know who he was. I didn’t know his work. He really wouldn’t let me get through a single line of dialogue —he’d jump on me and direct me. And I’d try again. It was a crazy experience. I thought, ‘I’ve never satisfied a director less than I just did in that hour I spent with that man. Whoever he was!’ [Laughs].

“I didn’t hear from him in years. Then I get this thing, that he’s written this film for me to play Emily Dickinson! You could have knocked me over with a feather.”

You knew Dickinson’s work?

“It was very intimidating to play her. I knew her work from a very early age. My mother was a fan, so we always had a record playing in the house of Julie Harris, reading her poetry and her letters. And so from a very early age, it was in my head. I think, even though she deals with weighty issues and her vocabulary was huge, they are poems you can relate to as a child.”

You’ve been acting all your life. How did that start?

“My mother, who had been an actress, steeped me in theatre and movies. She was taking me to Hamlet when I was like, five. [Laughs]. James Earl Jones as Claudius, Stacy Keach as Hamlet! So, I mean, it was only a matter of time.”

