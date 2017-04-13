Road work planned in Bradford

BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY -

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury plans to move forward this year with the rehabilitation of eight urban roads in the northeast quadrant of Bradford: Lee and Mason avenues, Porter and Nelson streets, Cambridge Crescent, Kneeshaw Place, and portions of Britannia and Scanlon avenues.

A review found that the pavement is in poor condition; sidewalks, gutters and curbs are in poor to fair condition, and the watermains, which range in age from 37 to 52 years old, are ductile iron and prone to breaking.

Staff looked at four options for rehabilitation, which ranged from replacing the top coat of asphalt at a cost of $800,000 (Option 1), to full reconstruction of all eight roads (Option 4), costing $10 million.

The staff report did not recommend Option 1 – although the cost was low, it would add only one to five years to the lifespan of the roads – or Option 4, which would add 30 to 40 years to the lifespan, but create a financial burden and deplete the town's reserve funds.

Staff recommended Option 3: removing and replacing the asphalt surfaces, installing proper curbs and gutters, replacing deficient sidewalks bays and adding sidewalks ramps on five of the eight roads; and rebuilding Nelson Street from Scanlon to Britannia, Britannia from Barrie to Colborne; and Scanlon from Barrie to Colborne.

Watermains, storm and sanitary sewers would also be replaced on Scanlon. The estimated cost was $3 million, with the money to come from various reserve funds.

Coun. Gary Baynes noted that while he preferred full reconstruction of all eight streets, “that is not the prudent option. Option 3 is clearly the best bang for the buck.”

“This council has a commitment to the older parts of town,” he added. “This is delivery on that commitment.”

Coun. Peter Dykie agreed, but asked that the southern portion of Bradford get similar consideration, especially roads such as Maplegrove and Valleyview.

Director of engineering Arup Mukherjee warned that tender bids may come in higher than the estimate, since the town is late in tendering.

“We're well into spring,” Mukherjee said.

“Hopefully, there won't be any big surprises,” said Mayor Rob Keffer.

The construction is part of the town's asset management plan, seeking to maintain roads to a higher standard, delaying the need for full reconstruction.

