WASHINGTON -

As playoff lessons go, this one stung the Maple Leafs’ student body like a 49% exam mark.

Getting up 2-0 early on the first place Washington Capitals was just what they thought themselves capable of in this unexpected playoff sequel to their turnaround season. But holding that lead in a hostile venue is quite another step.

“We’re not going away,” defenceman Jake Gardiner vowed. “They’re a heck of a team, but we’re not slouches, either.”

It was not Leafs killers such as Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom or stingy goaltender Braden Holtby who decided the game, but seven-goal rogue Tom Wilson with an innocent-looking short-sider at 5:15 of overtime after Frederik Andersen’s back-to-back saves put a further scare into the Caps and their crowd. The same Wilson that Toronto coach Mike Babcock had said should not distract his team in the club’s first playoff encounter in four years.

Washington did expose the thin Leafs blue line, who pressed injury-replacement Martin Marincin into service.

Dealing with the noise at the start of the game at the Verizon Center and the aftermath of the Caps’ comeback turned out to be more manageable than many thought. Toronto closed ranks to kill a Matt Martin penalty late in the second period and plugged its ears as sustained pressure brought the barn volume to its loudest.

“I think they thought that was fun,” Babcock said of his rookies. “We didn’t want us watching them (in awe). We have good players, we’re allowed to play high-level hockey. If you’re Auston Matthews (18 minutes), Mitch Marner (game-opening goal) or William Nylander (four of Toronto’s 37 shots on goal), just play.

“It was a confidence builder for sure. We found out we could skate with them, that their defence give the puck back (when pressured). We had so many chances to shoot and we tried passing it into the net. I thought Wilson did a good job for them just turning and throwing it on net. That’s playoff hockey. Things bounce.”

Andersen’s 41 saves were marred by losing sight of the second of two Justin Williams’ goals, getting out of his crouch after he thought a puck was loose. Williams had an easy five-hole tap in through.

“We showed we could play with these guys,” Andersen said. “We have to come back (Game 2 is here Saturday) and play the same way and better. We did a lot of good things, had a great first period. There was just a one-shot difference.”

The Leafs’ bad luck in overtime, 15 losses in regular season, followed them into playoffs. But despite nine Leafs in their first NHL playoff milieu, it was the Caps who looked like puck-fumbling first timers much of the opening period, dumping into No Man’s Land and not picking their man as the quicker Leafs snuck in behind.

Exactly the seed of doubt the Leafs hope to plant in the minds of the underachieving springtime squad.

“The first 30 minutes, I’m not happy about, nor was anyone in our room,” said Caps’ coach Barry Trotz. “They came at us with a good game plan, got on our defence and we gave them easy access to pucks. (But) we didn’t have any panic. To me, this was a really good wake-up call.”

Tyler Bozak swept around the net and centred to an uncovered Marner, then several unforced errors later, Kevin Shattenkirk’s poor clear went right to Gardiner. His wrist shot struck T.J, Oshie’s stick and beat Holtby, who immediately claimed Nazem Kadri had somehow interfered with him. An incredulous Babcock couldn’t invoke his coach’s challenge fast enough and the 2-0 goal stood.

Washington snipers fanned or broke sticks on a 5-on-3 until Justin Williams finally scored in the dying seconds with Brian Boyle already out of the box. They beat the Leafs at Verizon for the eighth straight time, but Toronto did blank Ovechkin’s line and rattled Holtby, who came in with a sparkling .937 playoff save percentage in 46 career games.

“We understand what it feel like now and that’s why it’s important we leave here 1-1,” Babcock said.

While many lamented the Leafs losing their last game and not drawing Ottawa in the first round, Babcock immediately saw the silver lining. Instead of opening on Wednesday as Ottawa’s building conflict dictated, his newbies had a chance to watch other teams get their baptism on TV, particularly the youthful Oilers.

“I always like to start the second night,” he said before Thursday’s game. “It’s important for your players, who get to watch how hard everyone plays, and how little room there is, how the game works.”

Now they know.

WILSON HAUNTS HOMETOWN TEAM

As a kid, Tom Wilson dreamed of seeing his hometown Leafs win a Stanley Cup.

Thanks to him, there’s even less of a chance it’s coming to Bay St. this spring, but the Capitals forward aims to win one here first. An unusual goal from an unusual fourth-line contributor, one whom Toronto coach Mike Babcock said was not his biggest concern, gave the Caps a 3-2 overtime win. A quick short-side shot off a Martin Marincin clearing attempt that Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen is still wondering about.

“I saw (Babcock’s) comments,” Wilson said. “Like I said, you just go out there and all of that kind of goes in the rear-view. He’s going to coach the same way, I’m going to play the same way.”

Wilson was warmer on the topic of his Leafs memories, cheering for the last Toronto team that was anything close to a Cup contender.

“There was a few players (he admired), but a guy like Darcy Tucker was a fan favourite. I actually know him a little bit now through family friends. Mats Sundin, Tucker, Ed Belfour ... those guys were my era and it seemed like they used to go to the playoffs every year. It was my favourite time of the year when you could stay home on Saturday nights and watch the Leafs play the Senators or Philly or whoever.”

Were it not for past Cup hero Justin Williams’ two goals, there would have been no chance for Wilson in OT.

“Yeah, he’s Steady Eddie,” Wilson said. “He’s been that guy for us in the past, he’s been that guy all year. He’s definitely got the room, when he talks you listen. He said some things (tonight), he went out there and led the way with his performance.

“But every night there’s going to be a guy that’s going to be able to step up and get the job done.”