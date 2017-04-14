A 10-year-old girl was heralded at an awards ceremony on Thursday for helping save her grandmother’s life last year.

Ravyn Rideout was the youngest of approximately two dozen people receiving their Simcoe County Public Safety Communications Awards at the 10th annual awards ceremony held at the Simcoe County Museum.

“I was nervous when I called 911, but I got more confidence as I talked to the operator,” said Rideout, now a 12-year-old student at Good Shepherd Catholic Elementary School in Barrie.

Grandmother Karen Bishop attended the awards ceremony with Rideout and her parents. She said she was suffering from atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat, and was finding it very difficult to breathe that morning.

“She was sitting right beside me when she called,” Bishop said. “She acted responsibly. It was especially nice to see her act well in an emergency situation.”

Emergency operator Taryn Careri, who had nominated Rideout for the award, also received a commendation for her part in the emergency response.

“It was great. She went from being an extremely scared child to a very composed child in a short amount of time,” Careri said. “She handled it better than most adults do.”

More than 100 people filled the awards ceremony hall at the museum where Barrie’s Deputy Fire Chief Sue Dawson, who is also vice chair of the Simcoe County 9-1-1 Management Board, hosted the banquet with chairperson Cathy Clark of Simcoe County.

Dawson called many of the award recipients to the podium, detailing their part in several dramatic scenarios during the course of 2016.

South Simcoe Police communications staff was recognized for their team effort during an emergency situation with an extremely distraught caller. The crisis lasted several hours and communications staff assisted the man during the long mental-health crisis as police and paramedics responded at the scene, Dawson said.

The Barrie fire department was awarded for its extraordinary efforts during the ice storm on March 24 that lasted through to Good Friday last year.

Dawson said the 16-hour event downed powerlines, caused power outages, traffic accidents, as well as caused physical hardship across the county.

“Having 100 active calls in the queue at one time is not the norm, but it was on that day,” Dawson said.

Team recognition was also given to the Georgian Central Ambulance Communications Centre for their work under trying circumstances caused by major blackouts during the ice storm.

When the 911 call centre stopped receiving calls for several minutes, the communications staff realized a power outage had deadened the phone lines.

Crews were sent to two different locations that still had electricity to answer calls and dispatch emergency services across Simcoe County in the height of the ice storm.

Additional awards were given to Barrie Police Service communications staff that helped locate a man who had fallen into icy waters on Nov. 11 last year.

Although the man was able to tell emergency operators he had fallen into a creek, he didn’t know which one.

The caller’s cellphone was “pinged” to determine which cellphone tower he was near, but it was still within a 1.5 kilometre-radius.

Emergency staff instructed police officers to vary their cruisers’ siren calls as they drove through the neighbourhood and the caller was able to distinguish which siren sound he heard approaching.

Dawson said it all happened within 30 minutes and by the time he was located, the man was submerged in the cold, creek water.

“Over the last 10 years, we have had the pleasure of honouring these steadfast individuals and the incredible work they do under challenging, and sometimes devastating conditions,” said Warden Gerry Marshall.

“I know I speak for all Simcoe County residents when I say we are truly grateful to all public safety communicators for offering a calm, understanding, and supportive voice in what is often in the hardest moment in someone’s life.”

Ravyn Rideout, a Good Shepherd Catholic Elementary School student, chats with emergency operator Taryn Careri shortly after Thursday's 10th annual Simcoe County Public Safety Communications Awards held at the Simcoe County Museum. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network