Cyclist with a cause

COLLINGWOOD – While most of us are thinking it would be a good idea to get on our bicycles soon, Rich Meesters has already logged 1,000 kilometres.

The 53-year-old Collingwood resident is one of 36 riders who will be participating in the Sears National Kids Cancer Ride from Vancouver to Halifax between Sept. 6 and 23.

Each rider will be cycling approximately 160 kilometres a day for 18 consecutive days on one of two relay teams that will be travelling 7,000 kilometres.

“For me it’s a challenge. It’s something I’ve never done before. It took a couple of years of thinking about it to actually commit to it,” he said.

Meesters is the only person taking part in the ride from the Collingwood Cycling Club and the Georgian Triangle area.

“It’s not going to be an easy ride. There’s going to be good days and bad days,” he said.

But Meesters is determined because he’s seen how difficult cancer was for his nephew.

“Having seen him go through that and coming out the other side positively. And I’ve had friends who have lost children to cancer,” he said.

So he said he knows children with cancer spend about a year living at a hospital, often undergoing surgeries, followed by more treatment.

“It’s very hard on them. I believe it’s important to help kids who have cancer. It’s the leading cause of non-accidental death in Canada,” he said.

About 1,700 children a year are diagnosed with cancer in Canada and the causes are not well understood, he said.

The ride is a fundraiser to support hospitals providing children’s cancer care across the country and because of sponsors, 100% of proceeds raised goes to children’s treatment.

“All the funds go to the issues that kids have and trying to help them is very important to me,” he said.

The national ride will start with cyclists putting their front wheels in the Pacific Ocean in White Rock, B.C., and finishing by doing the same in the Atlantic Ocean in Halifax, N.S.

The cyclists and their support team will be visiting many cities and towns including many of the 17 hospitals that the ride supports. Hospitals sponsored include Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

“We will do a ride and then do community events, meet with families that have lost loved ones,” he said.

Meesters has been committed to raising money for children’s cancer care for more than five years. Every June he cycles in the Hero Ride, a ride from King City to Collingwood (about 250 km) and back raises money for children’s cancer research.

“This is a natural progression ... but this is obviously a set up and yes I’m doing a lot of training,” he said.

The architect has been spending his free time over the winter putting on about 1,000 km on a stationary bicycle at CrossFit Industri in Collingwood.

“Now I’m trying to put in one to two hours a few times a week on the trainer and as I can transition outside, I’ll have to increase that over time,” he said.

This is the 10th year of the Sears National Kids Cancer Ride. Last year the national ride together with Tour for Kids rides raised more than $5 million. This year the fundraising goal for the national ride is $2 million.

Meesters has set a goal of $15,000.

“I’m at close to $2,000 but I still have a long way to go,” he said.

Anyone wishing to donate to Meester’s fund for the ride can got to the website: searsnationalkidscancerride.com, click donate and then click Pledge a National Rider and enter Rich Meesters.