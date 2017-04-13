Britney Spears’ father Jamie’s conservatorship over the singer has reportedly been set up to continue “indefinitely”.

Following a very public meltdown in 2007, Britney’s assets were put under conservatorship of her father and her attorney Andrew M. Wallet, giving them control of her assets including all finances.

And despite Britney’s life and career going from strength to strength, the mother-of-two won’t be regaining control of every aspect of her life anytime soon, reports the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six.

“Britney just keeps working and working, and everybody around her gets paid. It’s astonishing how hard she works, how well behaved she is now, but she still cannot make decisions about her own finances or personal life without the approval of her conservators,” a source told the outlet.

According to a previous report in the New York Times newspaper, Jamie is paid US$130,000 per year by Britney to manage her affairs, while every purchase the singer makes is documented in court papers in a bid to safeguard her fortune.

And while Britney is yet to regain control of her finances, she is apparently happy with the situation as it stands.

“Yes, she’s still under the conservatorship, but she’s happy because everything is taken care of for her,” another insider added. “She’s in a Britney bubble. She’s healthy, she just celebrated another year of sobriety, and she’s dating a handsome guy, model and personal trainer Sam Asghari.”

However, another insider stated that the conservatorship is “creepy” because everyone is making money from Britney, adding: “It feels like she’s a walking zombie. She hits the stage. Everyone gets paid... (her manager) Larry Rudolph is collecting his money.”

But a representative for the singer insisted any allegations her team is money hungry are “not accurate”, adding: “She is great, she has shows in Asia and Tel Aviv coming up and is very happy.”

Britney recently announced that her Las Vegas residency Piece of Me will come to an end in December after four years in Sin City. She won’t get much time to rest after that though, with her manager Larry telling Page Six that a tour and recording a new album are in the pipeline.