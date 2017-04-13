Cops eye MS-13 gang in Big Apple body dump

Detectives believe the bloodthirsty street gang MS-13 is behind a macabre crime scene in a suburban park.

According to cops, the bodies of the four men who suffered “significant trauma” were discovered in a park in gang-ravaged Central Islip on Long Island.

The dead men — found in a wooded area on the edge of a playground — have not all been immediately identified.

But the New York Post is reporting George Tigre, 18, and Justin Llivicura, 17, were among the dead.

Tigre’s devastated brother, William, showed up at the crime scene with Llivicura’s mother trying to come to grips with the tragedy.

“Tuesday night, my brother George left home and he never came back,” William told The Post. “He was with two friends who are also missing. One was a member of MS-13 [his brother’s friend Alex Ruiz].

Tigre fingered MS-13 in the murders.

“He called me, the friend in MS-13, he called me last night at 6:30 and told me my brother is here,” Tigre said.

Tigre added that he checked his brother’s computer and found a desperate cry for help that read: “I don’t want to do these things anymore. I want out.”

Last month, eight members of the gang were busted in the senseless September murders of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.

The slayings triggered a renewed law enforcement effort on Long Island where MS-13 has embedded its tentacles.

Prosecutors said Kayla Cuevas, 16, was targeted last summer by a group of four gang members, including two juveniles, because she had been feuding with MS-13 members at school and on social media.

The posse — roving in a car looking for gang enemies — attacked when they came across her walking with Nisa Mickens, 15, in the street.

The inseparable best friends were butchered with a machete and pummelled with baseball bats, according to investigators.

Meanwhile, one of the gang’s killers has made the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list.

Walter Yovany Gomez — a Honduran citizen in his late 20s or early 30s — is wanted for an MS-13-ordered killing of a man in Plainfield, N.J., in 2011, the FBI said.

The hit on Julio Matute, was ordered because he was socializing with a member of the rival 18th Street Gang at a bar.

Matute was beaten to death with a baseball bat and then had his throat slit. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy his killers’ sickening bloodlust and he was stabbed in the back with a screwdriver multiple times.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for Gomez’s capture.