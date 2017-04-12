TAY TWP. - OPP used the emergency response team and the canine unit to track down a teenager who had escaped police as he was being arrested for breaching the conditions of a court order Tuesday.

Just before 4:20 p.m. that day, Southern Georgian Bay OPP went to Victoria Harbour, located an 18-year-old and arrested him.

But during the arrest, he ran from police, OPP said. The ERT and police dog helped OPP find him in a Victoria Harbour residential area.

He is charged with two counts of failing to comply with his sentence for an unspecified charge.

The teen is also charged with obstructing police and mischief under $5,000.

He was held for a bail hearing in Barrie.