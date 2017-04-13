Sexsmith returning to Barrie with new songs

Ron Sexsmith returns to Barrie next weekend with a new album and show.

Fans of the Toronto-based singer-songwriter receive five digital tracks with ticket order, including the first single, Radio. The balance of the album will be available on release day, April 21, two days before the Barrie show.

He also plays in Meaford on April 21, part of an Ontario tour that moves to western Canada and then to the UK in May.

While most shows do include a digital download of the new album, The Last Rider, some locations have opted out.

Sexsmith considers The Last Rider to be one of his most personal albums. It centres on life changes, such as moving. He and his wife, Colleen, expect to leave Toronto at some point in the near future.

It also contains all of the elements he has become known for, with humorous, bittersweet, uplifting and romantic songs.

The album is also the first to include his touring band. He co-produced it with longtime collaborator Don Kerr, who also serves as drummer for the band.

Contrary to his 2015 album Carousel One, which as recorded in Los Angeles, Sexsmith chose to make The Last Rider in Canada, at The Bathouse, Tragically Hip’s studio near Kingston.

Sexsmith has wanted to do music for as long as he can remember. Growing up in St. Catharines, he was into his mother’s 45 records and loved to listen to the radio. His older brother, Don, played in a cover band and would sneak him to the bar to hear him play.

He learned by doing. He taught himself how to play the piano and today he does most of his writing with that instrument. He took a couple of guitar lessons, but wanted to learn chords so he purchased a Beatles songbook, which had the chord diagrams.

His first song followed at the age of 14, but he didn’t start recording them until he felt they were good enough.

He has since become a prolific songwriter, recording 12 solo albums and winning three Juno awards.

Sexsmith said it is second nature to write short, melodic songs that say “everything you want to say.”

Lyrics are inspired by all manner of things. One song, Man at the Gate (1913), emerged from a postcard he purchased near his home. It made him think of the traces we leave behind.

Sexsmith plays the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie on Sunday, April 23 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $63.55, available at the box office, call 705-739-4228.