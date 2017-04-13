Kudos, kudos and more kudos to Bear Creek Secondary School’s production of Fiddler on the Roof.

This play has been around for a lot of years and we saw the original in London, England, as well as another in Toronto, and we know that we enjoyed this production on April 1 at Bear Creek as much as we enjoyed the professionals.

The work and co-ordination that months of dedication by the faculty, student actors, stage hands and all the support they must have received from their parents and fellow student had to be incredible.

The singers were wonderful, the costumes excellent and the props fit right in with the story. Also, we can’t forget to congratulate the music director and the pit band for providing all the songs right on cue.

To the producer, Daniel Johnston, you deserve a rest for a job well done and seeing your show come to fruition.

Principal Mike Abram has to be very proud of his school.

Alice and Rob Warman

Barrie