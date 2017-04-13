Prices, service will determine business

There’s some irony that the very market conditions which allow ride-sharing to challenge the taxis industry are now expected to level the playing field.

That would be the free market, the laws of supply and demand.

Barrie has overhauled its transportation bylaws dealing with taxis, ride-sharing (read: Uber) and driver-for-hire businesses, a one-year pilot-project beginning Aug. 1.

These changes will reduce licensing costs and regulations for the taxi industry, while creating more for the ride-sharers and driver-for-hires.

Perhaps just as significantly, the city will no longer set taxi faress; the companies and drivers can charge whatever they believe the market will bear. Just like Uber and the hired drivers.

And it likely won’t always be the same price.

It will probably cost less to get a ride to the mall just after lunch on a weekday than a get a ride home from the bar after midnight on weekends.

This, in theory, will help level the private transportation playing field.

There will also be reasonably equitable fees for all companies that reflect the number of vehicles and drivers they employ.

A company like Uber, for example, which claims a total of more than 400 active drivers in Barrie (although a much smaller number of regular drivers), would pay an annual fee of $6,888. That’s the same as a taxi company with 301 to 450 drivers and vehicles.

But the question now, as it will be after Aug. 1, is how those looking for a ride will fare under this new system.

The answer is that purchasing a ride will be just like buying anything else.

Prices and service levels will determine who gets the business.

The first time a taxi charges the little old lady on Queen Street $25 to get to the grocery store, she’ll consider Uber the next time, maybe even for the ride home.

The first time a guy and two his buddies get a $60 Uber bill for the ride home from the bars on a Saturday night, they will go looking for a taxi next time.

And this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Nor is making taxis, Uber and drivers-for-hire operate under roughly the same level of regulations, since they’re all competing for the same customers.

It’s not the city’s responsibility to sort out the transportation industry, other than to protect consumers from a safety perspective. Barrie Transit is the city’s vehicle for getting its residents around. Normal market forces can determine the other ways.