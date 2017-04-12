The Tryon Construction Atom B Hawks made history in Mississauga this weekend, becoming the first local girls hockey team to win an Ontario Women's Hockey Association provincial title in any division or any age group.

The feat was not only historic, it was improbable - a classic David vs. Goliath triumph by a team of smaller, mostly inexperienced girls who learned on the fly, gelled, became a team and used dogged determination to overcome talent and skill.

"This was a team that never lost a puck battle. They out-worked, out-hustled and out-hearted the opposition," said assistant coach Brian Plue, echoing a sentiment the entire coaching staff - head coach Steve Fagan and assistants Chris Hazel, Jason Kanold and Dale Recollet - expressed about their hard-working team. "They played and won primarily on heart and sheer determination. This is a truly special group of friends that play hockey together."

The local atoms started their unprecedented championship run by blanking North York 2-0 in their opening round-robin game. In game two, a late goal from a very strong team from Nepean, which ultimately finished in fourth place, meant Orillia had to settle for a 1-1 draw. The Hawks rebounded with a strong outing to earn a 3-2 win over Wilmot; the score flattered Wilmot as Orillia used intense offensive pressure and a relentless back-check to dominate the game.

In the quarter-finals, the Hawks eked out a 1-0 triumph in a rough, competitive game against a tough Ancaster team. The coaches were proud of their team's ability to hold a strong, aggressive Ancaster squad off the scoresheet.

The soaring Hawks found themselves as overwhelming underdogs when they met Woolwich, the reigning Lower Lakes Female Hockey League champs in the semifinals. But with their confidence soaring and a chance to go to the gold-medal game, the Hawks played their finest hockey of the tournament as all 12 players rose to the occasion to stun Woolwich 3-1 and punch their ticket to the title game.

But to garner gold, they would have to beat their nemesis, Belleville - the only team the Hawks did not beat all season. Belleville beat the Hawks in the gold-medal game at the 2017 Orillia Hawks tournament - a bitter pill to swallow on home ice. With memories of that stinging defeat on their minds and seeking redemption, Orillia came out strong and used relentless pressure to surprise Belleville en route to earning a well-deserved 2-1 win.

To put their feat in perspective, Orillia's three medal-round opponents - Ancaster, Woolwich and Belleville - lost just four times, combined, in 66 games during the regular season. The Hawks beat them all.

"They played with an intensity not seen before," said Plue. "From blocking shots and getting injured, to shadowing one of the best players we had faced and shutting her down, to intense forechecking and backchecking, every girl played tough, and every time they were asked to give more they did and then some. It was an incredible performance."

It was also an incredible ending to a storybook season. Heading into the season, the coaching staff hoped their team, which featured nine players competing at the rep level for the first time, might be competitive by season's end.

The team exceeded expectations right from the start. In a season-opening tournament, the Hawks made it to the semifinals before losing to a higher-level team; it was a sign of things to come. The atom girls won their next tournament and lost in the finals of their next two. "At that point, it became clear that the team, together, could accomplish bigger things than expected. Entering provincials, our expectations had increased to at least making the quarter-finals. The girls had other ideas: to go undefeated and win the championship banner."

The coaches said that banner is proof of the power of a group of individuals who believe in the importance of the team, who unselfishly work together and play their role in an effort to better their team. It's why, for example, the coaches don't want to report names of individual goal scorers; "This championship is because all 12 girls worked together and put their hearts into a common goal," said Plue. "It took every single one of them to do it."

And while each player was critical, so, too, was the work of the coaches, the support of Tryon Construction's sponsorship and the efforts of the 'Den Mothers' - Bre Plue, Kerry Eckstein and Frances Szalay, who, along with manager Anne Foley helped the girls get ready and looked after the off-ice, non-hockey activity.

