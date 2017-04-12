Local heroes

January 23 is Tony Vella's birthday – twice over.

Not only is it the day he was born, it's also the day that he suffered sudden cardiac arrest while at his job at Dortec- Magna Group in Bradford earlier this year, and was saved by the swift response of safety team members, Graeme Sharp, Charles Moore and Thang Ma.

Sharp, Moore and Ma received training in First Aid, CPR, and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at Dortec, and used their knowledge to spring into action, restarting Vella's heart before paramedics arrived on scene.

After weeks in hospital, and the implant of a defibrillator, Vella is now back on his feet – and on April 10, was back at Dortec for a special ceremony, to say thank you to his co-workers and First Responders.

“They did an awesome job,” said Vella, a 63 year old father of 2 and grandfather of 2. “I owe them my life. They're all awesome. They stepped up big time. They kept me here.”

Chief of Simcoe County Paramedics Andrew Robert and Deputy Chief J.C. Gilbert were on hand, with Paramedics Alison Gilbert and David Beishuizen who were the first to respond to the 911 call, presenting Certificates of Recognition to the Dortec team.

“January 23 was a special day for Tony,” said Chief Robert, describing the impact of sudden cardiac arrest. “You can be talking one second, and hit the floor the next, and not have a pulse.”

Robert said that the rapidity of the medical response makes all the difference. “After four minutes, your chance of survival goes down significantly.”

He praised the safety team and their quick response. “Practicing on a dummy is quite different than practicing on a person – especially a person you know... Their training is a great testament that everyone in the community can learn from. Tony is a living example.”

The team also received thanks from Dortec management, including Vice President at Magna Closures Antonio Cesaria, who expressed pride in the professionalism shown by the safety team, and Krista Fudge, VP Global Human Resources at Magna Closures.

“It's a really remarkable story, but not surprising,” said Fudge, congratulating Dortec “on your teamwork, and on your caring for each other.”

“Thanks, Magna, for giving me my life,” said an emotional Vella, who is looking forward to returning to work in the near future.

Chief Robert noted, “Over the last 7 years, we've increased our survival rate in Simcoe County by 300%. That's a testament to the community involvement,” and the number of people who have trained in CPR and use of AEDs. There are over 650 AEDs that have been installed in community centres and other public places through the County's PAD program.

The AED at Dortec isn't part of the PAD program, but was purchased by the company itself, which also paid for the training – showing the way for other businesses to embrace the lifesaving technology as part of health and safety training.

“It's safe, it's effective, and quite life-saving,” said Chief Robert. “People take the training, and never think they'll be applying it to someone they know, a buddy – not a stranger.”