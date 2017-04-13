Barrie's historic Maple Hill is being sold, again.

The 147 Toronto St. property has been sold by owner Mark Porter in a deal which closes at month's end.

The buyer does not want to be identified until the sale closes, and the price has not been disclosed.

“It's always hard finding the right people for some of these heritage buildings,” said Porter, who purchased the property in 2013.

“But they (the buyers) also have a heritage building in Toronto that they're using down there,” he said.

The new use is a school for small children or a daycare, sources close to the sale have told the Examiner.

Porter bought this property from the Kiwanis Club of Barrie four years ago.

At the time, Maple Hill had been on the market for more than 18 months and had been listed for $950,000.

The 149-year-old building is protected by the Ontario Heritage Act.

Once a property has been designated under the Act, its owner must apply to the municipality for a permit to make changes to any of the identified heritage elements of the property, or to demolish any buildings or structures on the property.

This property is zoned educational institutional (I-E); permitted uses are training and rehabilitation centre, school, day nursery and private academy, philanthropic or religious school.

The Kiwanians had owned Maple Hill for about a dozen years, after taking ownership from the city. It had been the site of Maple Hill Montessori School for about the same period of time.

Maple Hill is steeped in a rich, art-based history going back to 1868 when it was built by Charles Hammond Ross.

In 1914, it was purchased by James Alexander MacLaren - the founder as well as publisher and editor of the Barrie Examiner.

When he died in 1952, Maple Hill was left to his wife Madeleine Haskins and their only son, Alexander Fitzmaurice (Maurice) MacLaren.

When he died in 1989, Maple Hill was left to the city and the Barrie Gallery Project, which became the MacLaren Art Centre, for use as a public art gallery.

When the MacLaren got too big for Maple Hill, moving to the former Mulcaster Street library site where it now sits, a deal was worked out for 147 Toronto St.

The Kiwanians agreed to contribute $500,000 to the MacLaren's capital project, at $50,000 a year for a decade, in return for receiving Maple Hill in 10 years.

The city banked this money and the MacLaren agreed to give its half-interest in the property to the city, which made the Kiwanis Club deal feasible.

bbruton@postmedia.com