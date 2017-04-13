It was –26 degrees Celsius on March 6, the day they hit the picket line.

And although it felt almost as cold on Wednesday, it hasn’t deterred two of the 224 Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 2073 members from walking a picket line on Cedar Pointe Drive near their Canadian Hearing Society (CHS) office.

“We haven’t had a contract in four years. So it’s cold, but it’s worth it,” said Ross Hart, spokesperson for the pair that included Sara Clipsham.

The CHS is a social services agency that offers hearing services and resources for people aged 55-plus across the province.

“We provide information, counselling and in-home visits for seniors with acquired hearing loss,” Hart said.

With almost $10 million of its annual budget coming from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, another $8.6 million from the Ministry of Health and Social Services and just over $2 million from the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development, the agency seems well funded to supply deaf services for seniors.

However, a report released by the CBC indicates while the CUPE staff has been working without a contract for four years, executives have been receiving substantial pay increases.

According to the CBC report and the Ontario Sunshine List, the salary of the agency’s president and CEO Julia Dumanian has increased substantially in the past three years.

Dumanian’s salary jumped up to more than $268,000 in 2016, approximately $115,000 more than what her predecessor earned in 2013.

Meanwhile, the union says CHS’s initial offer to its unionized staff proposes a zero wage increase in the first two years of the contract. The third year would see a 1% increase, followed by a .75% increase in the fifth year and 1% lump sum.

“We are fighting for modest wage increases just to keep up with the cost of living,” Hart said.

Like any labour dispute however, CHS says it met with the union several times and the CUPE members have walked away from the table.

Adam Ledlow, manager of creative services for the Canadian Hearing Society, said they have offered cost of living increases to unionized staff during the last two years, as well as lump sum payments.

“We also offered a wage increase for a fifth fiscal year which commenced April 1, 2017,” Ledlow said.

While he won’t comment on Dumanian’s salary, saying compensation for the president and CEO is “strictly a board matter”, he does stress that union staff were invited back to the table April 6 but CUPE formally refused.

However, he did add it has been a challenge to maintain services levels under the current strike circumstances.

“At present, about 80% of our programs and services are being offered at reduced service levels thanks to the hard work of our management staff, freelance interpreters and community associations,” Ledlow said.

Approximately 40% of the Canadian Hearing Society’s staff is deaf.

And according to the Ontario Association for the Deaf (OAD), the national unemployment rate for deaf people is also about 40%.

Yet it’s not only unionized employees struggling with new management at CHS.

OAD advocacy group president, George Postlethwait Jr. said through an interpreter that he grew “suspicious of CHS management” last fall.

As head of the Ontario Association for the Deaf, Postlethwait said he’s always been an honoured guest at the Canadian Hearing Society’s annual general meeting.

But last September, he and other regular attendees were deliberately left off the guest list.

“I knew I would be declined but I arrogantly went knowing they would decline me,” Postlethwait said.

“But many members of the deaf community were declined. The Ontario Association for the Deaf is one of Canadian Hearing Society’s biggest stakeholders – we value the CHS but not with this management. They have changed completely,” he said.

With files by Canadian Press

