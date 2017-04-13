Two busloads of young singers made the journey from Hamilton to Barrie last Saturday to present a program of songs from around the world to Barrie Concerts patrons.

Hi-Way Pentecostal Church was filled with wonderful pure sound coupled with youthful energy and enthusiasm.

They presented songs from around the world, including Scandinavia, Israel, Latvia, Venezuela, Russia, Ireland, South Africa as well as the United States and Canada.

The entire program was sung from memory and, furthermore, in the native language of each song’s origin.

The youngsters performed with a maturity that belied their years. Technical mastery of intonation (especially dissonant passages), balance, dynamics and unity of ensemble were a given.

What impressed was their attention to musical insight. The sound of the choir would begin from nothing to grow, almost imperceptibly, into rich harmony as the listener was drawn into the fullness of the sound.

In the same way, phrases could fade gradually to nothing so one was still gripped by the import of the song long after the sound had disappeared. The body of the song’s words and music were delivered emphatically.

Imaginative management of the movement of the choristers added to the wonder of the evening.

At times, the singers were arrayed in the aisles, or at the back, or spread widely across the front of the performance area so that the audience was quite literally immersed in the sound.

Whilst singing, bodies moved in exquisite choreography which amplified the message of the song. Hands, arms and faces were lively with expression. Sometimes the group faced to the right, sometimes to the left, or in a circle, or indeed the kids marched back and forth in columns but with fluidity that only added to the musical intent.

Much of their program was sung a capella, however, at times accompaniment of the piano widened the soundscape.

On occasion, a youngster provided rhythmic intensity by using an open-handed technique on variety small drums.

The high quality of the performance and the artistic abilities of the young people were striking. Conductors Zimfira Poloz and Brent Fifield are to be highly commended.

The Hamilton Children’s Choir is an organization that trains girls and boys in singing from as young as kindergarten and Grade 1. It has a number of choirs through which the kids progress until they are ready for the senior choir Ilumini. It is this group which came to Barrie and which, moreover, concertizes internationally.

There is also a new program named Lads and Gents which provides an opportunity for boys to continue singing as their voices change. In fact, this group presented the first few songs on Saturday’s program.

The people of Hamilton are indeed privileged to have such an amazing choral program for the development of the young people of their city. The dedication, inspiration and effort of the organizers and leaders have produced astonishing young musicians which is truly heart-warming.