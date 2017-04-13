Don’t dwell on the past: LETTER

Senator Lynn Beyak has been shouted down and forced from the Indigenous Affairs Committee in the Senate.

She suggested that much good had resulted from the Residential School Project in operation from the 1930s through the 1960s. She further angered her critics by suggesting that aboriginal bands be audited.

The native elders and lobbyists have been successful in portraying those residing in the schools as ‘victims’ and ‘survivors’. The time spent in the classroom was an ‘ordeal’ akin to a concentration camp, and the actions of the administrators were a form of ‘genocide’.

These are strong terms most often associated with Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen.

Senator Beyak, on the other hand, suggests that much good came from the schools’ experiment. Call it revisionist thinking.

But the point of view of the native leaders has been so often repeated that it has established itself as truth. And when the senator suggests that the accepted model does not tell the whole story, she is silenced.

Shame. Shame. Shame. Why do native leaders want to suppress any view that challenges their ‘victim-and-survivor’ model? As long as the aboriginal community can sustain the myth that they were or are victimized and abused, then they can continue to demand compensation, a never-ending settlement.

The people of Canada have recognized the mistakes that were made. We’ve apologized countless times, we have turned over thousands of acres of public land, doled out billions of dollars to their communities, and compensated directly those abused. Enough!

Rather than dwell on the miseries of the past, perhaps our aboriginal elders should celebrate the worth, ability and dignity of their ancestors.

Joffre McCleary

Barrie