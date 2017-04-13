Where would we be without visual ads and promotion?

Many of you right now have a smirk going, aided and abetted with this response: “In a far more relaxed, uncluttered, peaceful place.”

I hear ya.

I also hear that distinctive ka-ching sound of Examiner clients hoping to boost profits via eyeballs that connect to brains that tell hands to dig into wallets that contain bank cards.

Anyway, talk about a serious marketing blitz. Not once this week, but twice, I received in the mail a heavy-stock, luxurious, six-by-12-inch promo coupon from Domino’s pizza.

On what I assume is the main side, Domino’s is smartly cashing in on the major hunger of Canadian hockey fans, coast to coast, for that oh-so-Canadian playoff adrenalin rush. (Oops, can’t really count the west coast due to the fact that the Canucks are so bad they aren’t invited to this spectacular shinny dance.)

Behind a tempting-looking pizza, a hockey player in a white and black uniform stands at the ready, near the bold-font words,

“Let the playoffs begin!”

It carries impact but Domino’s should have invested a bit more, creating for each market a hockey player wearing the appropriate uniform colours.

In this fevered atmosphere, this time of year, it certainly would have boosted profits.

On the other side of the flyer, tucked in with an invitation to “make it a meal” by adding a “cheesy bread and 2L Coca-Cola product for $6.99,” is what looks like the official logo of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

You’ve likely seen it: white maple leaf sitting on an angle surrounded by a well-crafted riot of seven different colours. I like it but in this case, the Domino’s logo, uh, sits in the top portion of the leaf. T

his makes it look as if our federal government is not only in the business of passing laws and running the country; it’s also now become the biggest Domino’s franchise in the universe.

A case of crass commercialization? Depends on your outlook. I guess more dough coming in can’t be a bad thing.

Not a visual ad, but something that nonetheless – I can guarantee – helped to spur sales: the headline a few days ago on Page 1 of the Examiner: “Shooting on Gunn St.” It’s a serious crime, but editors, whether they’ll admit it or not, live for these types of opportunities with the English language.

Put another way, if you live on Steel Street, be sure to bolt your doors tight.

Speaking of ads, promotions, signs, and such, I was walking by Tom’s Auto on Bradford Street a few afternoons ago and noticed how ghostly empty it now looks. Not a car in sight, not a light on in the shop, the familiar white and green Tom’s Auto sign gone.

I’ve been a customer of Tom Duggan’s for over three decades and have gladly told lots of people to take their vehicles to his shop when in need.

Shootin’ the breeze with him a months ago, he was talking about selling his business. He is, after all, into his 70s.

In pure, greedy terms as a longtime, satisfied client, I hope he resurfaces. I know how much he likes fixing cars and chatting with dedicated customers who’ve become friends. (Yup, that in itself sounds like a line from one of the umpteen radio ad scripts I wrote back in the day but in this case it’s actually true.)

If I’m a betting on this one, I say he won’t retire. He may re-tire (someone’s car), but retire? Never.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.