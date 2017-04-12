Everything is awesome about the miniature Lego-like toy replica of Barrie’s police chief.

From Chief Kimberley Greenwood’s large brown glasses, to her shiny police hat, artist Daniel Ng has created three life-like police officers assembled from a variety of Lego parts and pieces.

Ng started the project two years ago when he made Christmas gifts for a few friends where he works at the TTC in Toronto, as well as a special constable with Toronto police.

“We didn’t have money to buy Lego when I was a kid, so when I saw I could order the accessories online, I realized I could make my own. When I made some for my colleagues, it sort of took off from there,” Ng said.

Ng received a letter of appreciation from Lego Canada for his Toronto-area officers that have been showcased in print and television media.

Seated at the long table in the boardroom of the Barrie Police station on Bell Farm Road, Ng, his wife and six-week-old son were dropping off replicas of Barrie Chief Greenwood, Const. Angie Butler and Const. Sarah Bamford.

Each tiny cop was paid for personally by the officers.

Showcasing Butler’s telltale blond ponytail and Bamford’s brunette hair and quizzically raised eyebrow, the two constables said they were pleased with Ng’s results and plan to run a series of social-media messages about recruiting using the tiny figures.

With 10 officers retiring in the last year, and another 10 expected to turn in their badges by the end of 2018, Sgt. John Parcells said he’s hoping for a boost in new applicants this year and next.

“With south-end Barrie exploding in population, we’re just working to keep up with the population growth,” Parcells said.

Parcells said they traditionally receive 100 applications and wean it down to about eight possible candidates.

“We’re looking for educated, well-rounded people,” Parcells said.

For more information, visit www.barriepolice.ca/police-constable.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1