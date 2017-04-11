Schools encourage street smarts in students

An incident Monday morning gave two Orillia schools the chance to reinforce the importance of being street smart to their students.

At around 8:50 a.m., a 12-year-old female student was approached by a male while walking to school. While she was walking west on Oxford Street toward East Street, the male allegedly made an inappropriate comment to her. As soon as she got to Regent Park Public School, she told her teacher.

Soon, the school administration notified both the student's parents and the Orillia OPP. An officer was quick to arrive at the school and an investigation was launched.

Parents from Regent Park were informed of the incident via a letter home, resembling a media release from the OPP.

"We issued a letter to every family," explained Chris Vandenberg, principal of Regent Park. "They can have those family discussions with the students."

Those discussions would be about the dangers of strangers and what to do when approached by someone you don't know, particularly when that person is saying or doing vulgar things. But those discussions continued at Regent Park, in smaller groups.

"With any situation like this, we would review street safety and that sort of thing," Vandenberg said.

"They can have those classroom discussions," he continued, stressing the importance of smaller group discussions, as "depending on the age, the discussions will be different."

Similar discussions took place Monday at St. Bernard's Catholic School on Oxford Street. After being made aware of the situation by police, principal Barbara Heeneman visited every classroom in the school to discuss safety measures with students.

Parents from St. Bernard's received an email notification from the principal Monday night.

"(Orillia OPP) let us know there was suspicious activity in our area," said Pauline Stevenson, communications manager for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, speaking for Heeneman, who was in meetings throughout the day Tuesday. "We took the precaution to inform parents and then to talk to students, and remind students, about different safety precautions they can take when they're walking to and from school."

The Catholic board doesn't have a specific policy dealing with scenarios such as Monday's, but rather deals with instances on a case-by-case basis, in consultation with law enforcement, Stevenson said.

"Every situation is different," she said. "The principals are provided with support and resources from the board level to help them with how to work through every situation."

An increased police presence was noted in the area after school Monday and faculty members at both schools will be on guard for anything out of the ordinary in the area, particularly during arrival and dismissal times.

"Every student's way they get to school is different, whether they walk with people, or routes, or (those) sorts of things," Vandenberg said. "Obviously, as a school, we're very vigilant with our supervision."

The suspicious male is described as white, in his 20s, approximately 5'9" with "unkempt" brown hair and a thin build. He was wearing black clothing, including a black hat with red writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales