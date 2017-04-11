Change text size for the story

South Simcoe police are investigating a pair of thefts this week.

On Monday, a Lefroy man reported a theft from his Lormel Gate Avenue home.

Sometime overnight, thieves went into an unlocked garage and stole two bicycles, a snowboard, skis and a ratchet set.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. Morgan Russell at 705-436-2141, ext. 1448 or at morgan.russell@southsimcoepolice.ca.

In Bradford overnight, a vehicle parked at a Line 13 home had its rear window smashed and the battery cable cut between 11:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.

A custom stereo and computer were taken from the cab area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.