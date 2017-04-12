OHL Gold Cup rosters announced

Rosters for the upcoming Ontario Hockey League Gold Cup have been announced, including some recent Barrie Colts draft picks.

The eight-team OHL Gold Cup tournament includes 160 players.

Team Alliance includes London Jr. Knights forward Ryan Suzuki, who was drafted first overall by the Barrie Colts in the OHL Priority Selection. The Alliance team also includes Colts prospects Nathan Allensen (defenceman) and Jet Greaves (goalie).

From the Greater Toronto Hockey League, Team GTHL Blue includes defenceman and Barrie Colts prospect Mathew Hill.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) will ice two teams at the tournament, which will be held May 3-7 in Kitchener. The two OMHA teams are comprised of the top 40 minor-midget players this past season, many of whom were drafted by OHL clubs last weekend.

OMHA Team Black includes Isaak Phillips, a former Barrie Colts minor-midget defenceman who has drafted by the Sudbury Wolves, as well as his former Barrie teammate, Mitch Russell, who was taken in the first round by the Owen Sound Attack. Team Black also includes defenceman Liam Whittaker from the York-Simcoe Express, who was drafted by the London Knights. Nottawa native Emmett Sproule, a centre from the Grey-Bruce Highlanders ‘AAA’ organization who was drafted 21st overall by the Erie Otters, was also named to the squad.

No local players were named to OMHA Team White.

Team Hockey Eastern Ontario includes Alexandre Charlebois, a defenceman from the Cumberland Grads who was selected in the ninth round.

“Every year, the players selected to participate in the OHL Gold Cup put on such a display of skill and the ability to adapt to a new team, it is so fun to see,” OHL Gold Cup co-chairman Tony Martindale said after the rosters were announced. “Today, the countdown to puck drop really begins.”

This year marks the fifth annual OHL Gold Cup, which was introduced in 2013 as part of the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence. Ontario players selected from this event have a chance to play for Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as they continue through the Program of Excellence and on to the Hockey Canada under-17 selection camp, which will be held at the end of July.