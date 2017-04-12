The rhythmic clang of metal striking metal cut through the trees on a mild Tuesday afternoon at Springwater Provincial Park.

More than 20 First Nation high school students from Barrie, Midland and Beausoleil First Nation are spending three days this week in the brush learning how to build a birch-bark canoe from scratch.

“I have never actually worked this hard before,” said Raheem Hajjaoui, 16, of Barrie North Collegiate Institute.

His brother Zach Hajjaoui laughed, as Raheem used a metal mallet to force a metal wedge into the cedar log needed to build the ribs of the canoe.

“A lot of it is intense manual labour,” Zach said. “It usually takes two-to-three weeks to build a canoe and we’re cramming this into three days.”

Of the Sheshatshiu-Innu First Nation in Newfoundland, the brothers who are Arabic and First Nation, were working alongside and under the direction of Josy Thomas of Six Nations.

Thomas is Springwater’s artist in residence, who teaches students about the natural herbs and compounds found in the forest. He’s also creating 13 animal carvings and two life-sized human figures that will be dispersed around the park.

“They approached me last year about the Dodem Project, about creating our traditional spirit animals and basing them in the trails,” Thomas said.

Standing at a long, wooden workbench holding the bare bones of a canoe, he was sewing the roots from black spruce trees through the birch bark he’d culled from trees last summer.

White birch bark is best cut when the sap runs for about two weeks between late June and early July he said, adding the sap is used in native medicines for women’s menstruation, as well as in chaga; a burnt mushroom-like substance that’s ground up into powder and used as an anti-toxin cleanser and to assist sore muscles.

The 20 students from Eastview Secondary School, Georgian Bay District Secondary School and Seventh Fire Secondary School might need the chaga before they’re finished.

The 14-foot canoe will need between 350-400 wooden pegs from iron-wood trees sourced locally, Thomas said, explaining they can take a hit from a hammer and not snap.

Thomas said the students are making the ribs and gunnels – sides that were called “gun walls” by early European settlers – and helping with the “thwarts” or benches that will be made out of hardwood.

The canoe-building course is one of a dozen courses the park will host each year, said Jeff Monague, former chief of Beausoleil First Nation and current manager of Springwater Provincial Park.

“With our co-management agreement with Ontario Parks in place, this is part of our vision to create an educational cultural centre,” Monague said.

The status of Springwater Park changed in March 2013 when the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) abruptly changed 11 Ontario parks’ status to non-operational.

A nine-month long occupation of Springwater Park by several First Nation women ended in early 2015, when a five-year deal between the MNRF and Beausoleil First Nation was reached to co-manage the park.

Together with funding from the Ministry of Aboriginal Affairs, the Beausoleil First Nation operates the park with a goal of increasing visits and revenue to the 12-kilometres of hiking trails, picnic facilities and a large playing field.

Monague says they teach classes of Grade 5 students about wilderness survival training from a native perspective.

“We have a vision to expand,” Monague said. “We’re seeing 100 kids a day now. We want to see 400 kids a day to give them the knowledge of who we are as a people and put our present and past on display.”

