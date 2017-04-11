My Canada... Growing up in the Holland Marsh

You could say that my parents were pioneers, for like many of the other original settlers in the Marsh, like the Kanyos and the Verkaiks, they acquired their farmland and developed the virgin soil into a thriving family business.

This was manual, back-breaking work, for most of the immigrants could neither afford the cost of the the then “modern machinery”, nor was that equipment nearly as efficient as today's technology.

The farmhouse that our Dad built fronted on a back road – which meant that my brother and I had to walk across the 1,500' long field (half a kilometre) to catch the school bus on Canal Road. In winter, we walked on metre-high snow drifts. During spring and summer we trudged through mud. We waiting on the road's shoulder with our Gorecki and Jagodics neighbours, and our bus driver was Webb Orr.

During those 13 years that I rode that same bus piloted by that same driver, we slid off the road once on an icy hill on the 5th Line, with no injuries to anyone. Back then, there were no modern phenomenon like “snow days.”

Our elementary school was Scotch Settlement No. 4, located in the country at the corner of Line 5 and 10 Sideroad. The one-room, 8-grade school house was organized and disciplined by our teacher, Dorothy Turner, and kept heated and clean by neighbouring farmer John Lloyd.

On warmer days we walked home before the bus was scheduled to pick us up. Our course took us eastward along Line 5, stopping along the way to gorge ourselves on the apples in Clarence Baynes' orchard – cutting south through the abandoned gravel pit, crossing the canal over the rickety Sutherland bridge, finally walking westward for the remaining 4K along Canal Road to home.

Indoor plumbing was not yet affordable in our neighbourhood; our outhouse accommodated our toileting needs. Every Saturday afternoon witnessed my brother and I quickly have our weekly bath, in a 1 metre diameter round steel tub in the middle of the kitchen floor. Mother drew the water from the outside well and warmed it on the wood stove. Being I was the younger brother, I was always second to share the same bathwater. Thankfully, we had upgraded to electricity, from kerosene lamp light.

We were in the Township of West Gwillimbury. In the Village of Bradford, Holland St. was gravel, and the occasional pothole revealed the underlying corduroy (log ) road. Holland was the main street,where most of the commercial shopping was located in “downtown” Bradford, when Joe Magani was its first elected Mayor.

Mother drove us to Town to shop for the next week's groceries at Compton's IGA, medicine at Ritchie's Drug Store, tools and nails at Barron's Hardware, other items at Bannerman's 5¢ to $1 Department store.

Law and order was maintained by Police Chief Jim Hastings and Constables John Dudgeon and Jim Thompson. The Fire department was made up entirely of resident volunteers like Ed Gapp and Roy Saint.

Doctors Gilbert Blackwell and Stephen Hecking looked after our medical needs. Charlie and Brock Evans ran the local lawyers' office, and Ken Tupling looked after our insurance. Ruth Yarmoluk and Rita Alebeek were two of the tellers who served the customers at the Bank of Commerce.

Next to the current Village Inn was Rees' Theatre. We could purchase our 10 cent movie ticket from Linda Spence. Once inside, another dime could get us a box of popcorn, or an ice cream bar or pop from the refreshment concession – our parents' occasional reward to us for working in the fields during our summer school break.

1954 brought us Hurricane Hazel. Like most families, we were forced to abandon our house in the Marsh to reside on higher ground in Bradford. The Willis family generously took us in and made us feel right at home. Eventually, we were transferred to our own accommodations in the trailer camp, on the current site of the Bradford Community Centre on Simcoe Rd.

For me, those were the “good old days.” We were trained to work hard and respect our elders; we learned the value of a dollar and knew how to behave in public. We survived without fancy toys and gadgets – and one pair of pants either sufficed for the entire school year, or was outgrown – and yes, I wore hand-me-down shirts and shoes, and learned to ride on my brother's old bicycle.

We are now known as the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury and, sadly, most of the above mentioned folks are deceased – but not forgotten, because it was the unrelenting determination of the people of that day that built the foundation of this area. Their children and grandchildren have honourably accepted the torch of responsibility, to keep our town both a safe and economically-thriving community. We pay tribute to those residents in the name of our parks, arenas, streets and other landmarks. Fuller Heights. Bob Fallis Sports Centre. Langford Blvd., and more. We thank them all, past and present.

For Canada's Sesquicentennial year, The Bradford Times is asking readers – both long-time residents, and newcomers to the country – to share some of their favourite places, events and memories of this country we call home. Stories, photos and comments can be sent to Mking@postmedia.com, subject “My Canada,” or mail to “My Canada,” Bradford Times, 74 John St. West, Box 1570, Bradford ON L3Z 2B8.