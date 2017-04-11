MIDLAND – A man faces drug charges after police raided an east-side home April 5.

Midland police, along with the canine unit from Correctional Services Canada, used a search warrant to seize marijuana, hydromorphone and Canadian money with an estimated value of $3,825.

Three people were inside the home and a 26-year-old Midland man was arrested.

He was charged with drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man was released with a court date.