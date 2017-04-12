A happy grin from a four-legged friend can make a big difference.

Hospice Simcoe, which offers end-of-life residential care and home visiting as well grief and bereavement programs, now has a new staff member in Daisy, a two-year old certified COPE service dog that Hospice Simcoe recently adopted.

She is the first full-time service dog to work at a hospice in Ontario.

The gentle and loving golden/Labrador retriever, which spent the first two years of her life training for her first day on the job, is bound to be a hit with Hospice Simcoe residents and the family and friends who come to visit their loved ones, according to interim executive director Kelly Hubbard.

“We know that the presence of a dog can calm fears, be relaxing and comforting and can also facilitate staff and resident interactions,” Hubbard said.

Hospice Simcoe has always welcomed residents’ pets to visit as part of their support circle, she added.

“We have also had the benefit of short visits from St. John Ambulance therapy dogs over the years, so we know the positive influence animals can have on those nearing end-of-life or for those who are grieving,” Hubbard said. “Service dogs can reduce anxiety, provide comfort and are wonderful listeners.

“We know that Daisy will play a special role for our youngest residents and visitors as an extraordinary companion for them, their siblings and other family members.”

Kim Jeffery, fund development co-ordinator with COPE Service Dogs, said it was an honour to have Daisy placed at Hospice Simcoe.

“Through Daisy’s training in COPE Service Dogs’ programs, she has already influenced over 40 people before embarking on this wonderful journey,” she said. “This extraordinary opportunity will enable Daisy to continue touching lives of individuals in need and aiding such a compassionate organization.”

Chelsea Giffin, who was at the event on Tuesday with her canine pal, is helping the COPE program by training Yukon, a lab/golden retriever cross.

“It’s a controlled commitment. We’ve had him for nine months and he’ll be with us for two years,” she said. “We love dogs and we wanted a volunteering commitment for our young family. We want to teach our kids about why volunteering is important to us.

“We used to babysit Daisy. We loved her so much, we got one of our own.”

