A man who smashed the front door of a Barrie pizza joint, used a screwdriver to pry open the office door and stole money is being sought by city police.

The break-in took place at Papa Joe's on Dunlop Street West, just before 5 a.m. on April 7.

The suspect is a white man, of medium build and was wearing a brown work jacket and white Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. A. Claus at 705-725-7025, ext. 2649 or at aclaus@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.