Final NHL Central Scouting rankings released

Seventy players from the Ontario Hockey League are included in the National Hockey League Central Scouting final rankings ahead of this summer’s draft, which will be held June 23-24 in Chicago.

The top-rated prospects coming out of the OHL are Windsor’s Gabriel Vilardi at No. 4 among North American skaters, followed by Mississauga’s Owen Tippett at No. 7 and Owen Sound’s Nick Suzuki at No. 10. Suzuki is the older brother of Ryan Suzuki, who was taken first overall by the Barrie Colts in the recent OHL Priority Selection.

Morgan Frost, who played his minor-midget ‘AAA’ season with the Barrie Jr. Colts, is ranked 31st among North American skaters.

This past season, his second with the Soo Greyhounds, Frost scored 20 goals and added 42 assists in 67 games. He also has a goal and five assists in eight playoff games with the Hounds, who are facing the Owen Sound Attack in a second-round series.

Barrie native Matt Brassard, who began his OHL career with the Barrie Colts before being traded to Oshawa, is ranked 137th among North American skaters. He had seven goals and 11 assists in 33 games following the mid-season trade. Brassard also has a goal and an assist in eight playoff games. The Generals are facing the Mississauga Steelheads in the second round of the OHL playoffs.

Barrie Colts goalie Christian Propp is ranked 27th among North American goalies after posting a 3.89 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage in 32 games with the last-place club.

Barrie native Luke Richardson, a 17-year-old netminder with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers, is ranked 30th among goalies in North America. He played for the North Central Predators minor-midget ‘AAA’ team in 2014-15 before making the jump to the junior ranks. Kitchener was eliminated by Owen Sound in the first round of the OHL playoffs.