It was the last chance for Julia Heittola.

The skip of the Eastview Wildcats girls curling team, a senior among a squad of sophomores, wanted to go out on top.

After qualifying for OFSAA but coming up short in 2016, she made her goal clear for 2017.

“Julia came to me before the year as the skip, and it’s her Grade 12 year, and she said to me that she wanted to go to OFSAA and to win it,” said Wildcats coach Ken Dumond. “So that was our goal from the outset.”

It wasn’t a far-fetched dream, given the talent of the quartet that work out of the Coldwater Curling Club.

“They’re pretty mature for their age in terms of curling and understanding the game,” Dumond said. “Our vice, Alex (Bertolo), is really the person that holds everyone together when things go awry, but Julia, as our skip, when the rock needs to be thrown the right way, she’s the one that makes sure it gets done.

“They’re a really good, young team that’s got a good future ahead of them.”

With a squad including Grade 10 students in Bertolo, second Jamie Heittola and lead Maddy Parr, along with alternates Carissa Northcott and Lindsay Stamper, the Wildcats blew through the competition this year en route to OFSAA gold in North Bay.

“They went undefeated in every game except for one, where we didn’t play our skip or another player in order to get two others into the game,” Dumond said. “We won every other game the rest of the year and most of them, we won quite handily.”

Eastview rolled to OFSAA where it entered as a top seed.

The Wildcats did not disappoint, with some early big wins that allowed them to give another outgoing senior a shot in the provincial tournament.

“We went 3-0, which qualified us for the playoffs, so we were able to get Carissa, one of our Grade 12’s, into the fourth game,” Dumond said. “We wanted to do that because she also came to OFSAA with us last year and sat.

“We won it, 13-3, so that was a good positive for Carissa.”

That advanced Eastview to the final eight, where its margin for error would drop to zero with elimination games being played the rest of the way through.

“Going into the quarter-finals, we didn’t focus on the next game, we just wanted to get through this one,” Dumond said. “We knew who we were up against based on the scouting that I did and who we could exploit and where, so we went on the attack early in the game.”

After dismantling Sioux Lookout’s Queen Elizabeth District High School, the 2015 champions, Eastview felt confident going into the semifinals against Loretto Abbey of Toronto.

“We talk about the end goal, but we really focused on one game at a time and didn’t worry about the next one until we got there,” Dumond said. “I scouted our next team and saw their strengths and weaknesses and that helped the girls feel confident that they had this.”

A 6-2 win in the morning set up a gold-medal match against Lockerby, a formidable foe from nearby Sudbury.

“Three of their four girls are headed to the under-18 national championships, so that was a good game,” Dumond said. “ (The Wildcats) knew they were 6-0 at that point and that they were the team to beat.

“They were confident, but not overconfident and they followed strategy well and executed well.”

Things were rolling for Eastview, which was up 7-2 after five ends, but it gave up a steal of four in the sixth to lead to a tight finish.

“That can really weigh on the girls heads, but they were able to stay focused and positive, took the next one, and ran them out of rocks in the eighth end,” Dumond said.

The 8-7 victory gave the sextet of curlers, along with coaches Dumond and Bonnie Pereira, a gold medal.

“They were really excited,” Dumond said. “They knew that this was our goal from the beginning of the year, and they really wanted this badly with Julia going out in Grade 12, and Carissa as well, so they were pretty pumped.”

