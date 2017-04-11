BRADFORD – A man who called police to report an assault was instead arrested by officers on Monday.

South Simcoe police were initially called to a home at 6:45 p.m. on April 10, for a domestic dispute. Officers learned that a male, bound by a peace bond to avoid the victims and keep the peace, had been at the home when one of the victims was leaving for work. The man argued with the woman, and allegedly broke the windshield of her car.

Later that day, he was restrained by the other victim. The accused then called police to report the "assault" - but was himself arrested when police arrived. The 63-year-old Bradford man has been charged with mischief and three counts of Fail to comply with his recognizance.

Police say alcohol was a factor in these events. The man was released with new conditions, including abstaining from alcohol, and a May court date.