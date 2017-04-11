The city is preparing its downtown for Georgian College's arrival.

An application has been made for a housekeeping amendment to Barrie's zoning bylaw to permit colleges and universities in C1 and C2 zones in the city centre.

Councillors are expected to have a staff report on the matter, and to change the zoning, in early May.

Georgian is leasing space in a high visibility downtown location, to move 250 college design and visual arts students there.

But that was announced last year, and Coun. Arif Khan asked why the needed rezoning wasn't done earlier.

“I feel a bit like I'm in the Twilight Zone,” he said at the April 3 public meeting. “Are we not after the fact on this?

“Have we not for five years or so been telling Georgian College – 'we need you to locate in downtown Barrie' but you can't do it because we don't have zoning?”

But Mayor Jeff Lehman noted the city had zoned a site for the Centre For Excellence in Education, at the former Barrie Central Collegiate site. It could have included a high school, a post-secondary institution and a business centre.

“It didn't come to fruition,” he said of the plan. “When that didn't happen, I think ... Georgian College did start looking elsewhere, (planning) staff realized that maybe it was time for a broader zoning amendment.

“I would agree with you (Khan). This could have been done five years ago and it would have probably been a more comprehensive solution,” Lehman said.

Last October, Barrie councillors delayed the city's last instalment of its $5-million commitment to Georgian's health and wellness centre, $1.5 million, until they got more information about plans for a downtown campus.

Terms of the city's $5-million commitment to the $65.5-million health and wellness centre, from 2009, include establishing 'firm commitments and a time line for Georgian to establish a satellite campus in accordance with the city's Downtown Commercial Master Plan.'

College officials told city council it wouldn't expect the final $1.5-million city payment toward its health and wellness centre if it couldn't deliver the promised downtown campus.

About a month ago, Georgian announced it's leasing space at 56 Bayfield St., 17,000 square feet, at the former Community Health Centre, facing Ross Street. It will be home, beginning this fall, to approximately 250 students in all years of Georgian's digital photography and imaging, digital video, graphic design and graphic design production programs.

Andrew Gameiro, a city planner, said that historically the city has been trying to encourage post-secondary educational uses to locate within Barrie's downtown - but these uses are not permitted as a right.

The rezoning will fix that, and with good reason.

“Post-secondary institutions act as catalysts for downtown revitalization,” Gameiro said. “They generate more business activity and investment in downtown areas. They make downtown areas more attractive to potential investors, as well as consumers.

“They result in the revitalization of existing buildings, and the re-use of those buildings as well.”

Colleges and universities also act as a stabilizing influence in downtowns, he said, enhance their reputation, bring more people, more eyes on the street, and making them safer.

They also help build an economy centred around creativity and knowledge, attract that type of person, and create partnerships with other communities.

The zoning bylaw, as it stands, does permit a wide variety of comparable uses in these zones - such as commercial schools, religious institutions, arenas and museums, as well as training and rehabilitation centres.

Barrie’s Official Plan for this area does encourage major institutional uses, such as colleges and universities, to locate within the city centre.

The planning staff report for the rezoning is scheduled to come to Barrie councillors at their May 8 meeting.

bbruton@postmedia.com