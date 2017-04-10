Barrie city police are looking for two suspects believed to be armed with a gun following a home invasion and shooting at a Gunn Street residence on Monday morning.

A 60-year-old man was shot, police said, and taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. He is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police, who were called just before 10:45 a.m., are looking for two black men, aged 20-30.

The first suspect is 5'8” to 5'9” tall, was wearing dark clothing, plus a grey and white striped hoodie.

The second suspect stands 6' tall, was wearing dark clothing and a dark hoodie.

They are believed to be in possession of a gun, police said.

The home invasion is considered to be a targeted incident, police said, and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.

Both nearby Oakley Park Public School and Barrie North Collegiate were on hold-and secure status, but it was lifted at 11:35 a.m.

Gunn is located between Peel and St. Vincent streets, north of Wellington Street East.

More to come