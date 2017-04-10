Man taken to Barrie hospital: city police
Barrie police officers, along with the canine unit and paramedics, were called to Gunn Street before noon Monday after a reported home invasion and a shooting. According to police, a 60-year-old man was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and was listed as being in stable condition. Officers canvased the area as the investigation continued throughout the afternoon. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA
Barrie city police are looking for two suspects believed to be armed with a gun following a home invasion and shooting at a Gunn Street residence on Monday morning.
A 60-year-old man was shot, police said, and taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. He is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police, who were called just before 10:45 a.m., are looking for two black men, aged 20-30.
The first suspect is 5'8” to 5'9” tall, was wearing dark clothing, plus a grey and white striped hoodie.
The second suspect stands 6' tall, was wearing dark clothing and a dark hoodie.
They are believed to be in possession of a gun, police said.
The home invasion is considered to be a targeted incident, police said, and there is no concern for public safety.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.
Both nearby Oakley Park Public School and Barrie North Collegiate were on hold-and secure status, but it was lifted at 11:35 a.m.
Gunn is located between Peel and St. Vincent streets, north of Wellington Street East.
