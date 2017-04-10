TORONTO -

Disgraced former downtown darling Jian Ghomeshi has emerged from his long exile.

Ghomeshi – whose bright career imploded in a tidal wave of lurid headlines – launched an online music and podcast series on Monday.

The Ideation Project is described as “a creative adventure with the aim of taking a bigger picture view on newsworthy issues and culture.”

It debuted with a six-minute monologue called – appropriately enough – Exiles that asks “what does it mean to feel like you have no homeland?”

The show features Ghomeshi, 49, offering words, original music, recording and production.

But the Teddy-loving lothario was not welcomed back with open arms.

One wrote on Twitter: “NOOOOOOPE. Please go back to the hole you crawled out of, Ghomeshi.”

Another said: “Funny thing . Even though you're innocent, no one's listening. What do you think that means, Jian?”

But still, he still has fans.

One tweeter wrote: “36 ppl liked this?! I guess that's 36 ppl that don't have mothers, sisters, wives, or daughters.”

Its website says future content will cover “a variety of topics from politics to philosophy to pop culture and the human condition.”

Ghomeshi was acquitted of sexually assaulting three women about one year ago.

He was canned from the CBC in October 2014 after the state broadcaster said it saw “graphic evidence” that the former Q host had caused physical injury to a woman.

It came after Ghomeshi released a long screed about his BDSM lifestyle choices.

The former member of political folk group Moxy Fruvous saw his sky-high value plummet despite a raft of high-profile Canadians initially racing to his rescue.

But soon, the former radio host was alone, his career and reputation in tatters.

