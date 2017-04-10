An eight-year-old boy is dead and a man is facing impaired charges, following an incident north of Bracebridge Friday.

The unidentified youngster was in a canoe with a family friend when it overturned in the Muskoka River near High Falls around 5:30 p.m., sending both the boy and the 37-year-old Etobicoke man he was with into the water.

Emergency crews were quick to find the man, but discovered the boy was still in the water. The boy was wearing a life jacket, but had gone over the falls. CPR was administered when he was pulled from the water, but he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 37-year-old, David Sillars, was also transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries, relating to exposure to the elements, police say.

Police allege Sillars was intoxicated when the canoe flipped. He's been charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death and care and control over 80 mg causing death.

The charges are a grim reminder that drinking and driving can extend far beyond being behind the wheel of a car.

“You can get an impaired charge for operating a non-motor powered vehicle or vessel,” said Cst. Samantha Bigley of the Bracebridge OPP. “All the standard rules apply with a non-motorized vessel as do a motorized vessel.”

Sillars was released with a May 9 court date in Bracebridge to answer the charge.

