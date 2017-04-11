ARRAS, FRANCE -

This City of Arras, France was presented with the statue of a bugler by Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman at a Hotel de ville ceremony Monday.

The statue represents the friendship between Barrie and Arras, and is a twin of the one given to CFB during the centennial celebrations during the summer of 2016.

The statue will stand at Hotel de ville until autumn, when it will be moved to its final destination at Vimy Foundation Park.

“The presentation of this statue and its hosting here at L’Hotel de ville symbolizes the ties between the City of Barrie and La Ville D’Arras,” Lehman said. “These ties were forged by the blood of soldiers one hundred years ago, whose sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

“(Sunday) marked the pinnacle of Canada’s Vimy celebrations, and (Monday), we pause to honour our fallen, but also to celebrate the friendship between the cities of Barrie and Arras that began during that historic battle,” said CFB Borden Hon.-Col. Jamie Massie.

“The twin buglers will call out across generations, across geography to each other, and to all who honour and remember our fallen. Today, we share it with the people of Arras, in the beautiful and historic Hotel de ville.”

The early Monday morning ceremony was attended by Canadian and French dignitaries, including members of the Arras municipal council.

Trudeau spoke, along with Lehman and the mayor of Arras, Frederic Leturque.

Students from Simcoe County were given a special preview of the bugler during a private event on Saturday, April 8.

Monday’s ceremony was the last event for the Barrie delegation, in what has been described as an extremely moving and productive trip.

“Barrie and Arras are two small cities in two great countries,” Lehman said. “Our nation’s monuments, museums and memorials may be clustered in the capital and our largest cities, but our national values and memories live long in places like the PasDe-Calais, and in central Ontario.

“Our relationship is steeped in history, and lives on today as we seek the same prosperity, safety, and peace that previous generations fought to preserve.”

“The twin buglers will call out across generations, across geography to each other, and to all who honour and remember our fallen,” Massie said. “Today, we share it with the people of Arras, in the beautiful and historic Hotel de Ville.”

On April 9, 1917, nearly 1,000 guns opened fire on German positions in France at 5:30 a.m., while an estimated 15,000 Canadian soldiers rose from their trenches and advanced, with thousands more troops behind them. Four days of bloody fighting later, the Canadians had taken Vimy Ridge. More than 10,600 soldiers were killed or wounded.