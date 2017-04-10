Canada has become less competitive in science research as federal funding has been "flatlining" in recent years, says an expert panel appointed by the federal science minister.



The panel suggests boosting funding by 37 per cent, or $1.3 billion.



In recent years, Canada has fallen from seventh to ninth in world research output, passed by India and Italy, says the Advisory Panel on Federal Support for Fundamental Science.



The nine-member panel is headed by David Naylor, medical professor and former president of the University of Toronto.



"Decisive action is needed ... in the years ahead," he said at the report's release Monday.



"Governments cannot shortchange basic research and expect innovation to flourish," he said. And he said this "misguided" approach has characterized federal science support.



Naylor said the panel found there has been increasing funding for research on government-defined priority areas but less funding for research topics defined by actual scientists. This is backwards, he said, and new funding must correct the "stifling preconditions" of government priorities that define what happens in the lab.



Naylor called this the most important recommendation on funding.



The panel also wants the government to establish a National Advisory Council on Research and Innovation, to remedy "cost-ineffective ad-hockery and under-informed oversight" in decisions about where research funds are spent.



Naylor noted that “many younger researchers have become deeply discouraged by the current funding conditions, and I know this is a real concern for Minister (Kirsty) Duncan. We cannot afford to lose the next generation,” he warned.



Federal support for research "is an area that needs urgent attention and investment,” Naylor said. And he gave some strategy advice to university researchers: “Try to avoid engaging in an endless dissection of the (panel's) report, and doing what has been termed ‘tugging on the blanket' to see who is going to win most from it.



“The more united the voice, the stronger the voice…. All we (the panel) can urge you to do is find a common message to the greatest extent possible,” he said.



“Our friends in politics have repeatedly told me and others in this room that if they see discord in the research community, it basically makes it much harder for them to invest and support anything.”



Nobel Prize winner Art McDonald, a panel member, said it's important for the public to understand that governments need evidence to make sound decisions.



Quebec's chief science advisor, Rémi Quirion, said Canada must fund more "high-risk" research rather than "incremental" projects that are dependable but which don't discover anything big.



The result is many base hits but few home runs, he said. Quirion is on the panel too.



The panel was appointed last June by Science Minister Kirsty Duncan to address the issue of whether Canada was failing to do enough to support “basic” research — the kind of science that isn’t necessarily applied to immediate technology or economic gains.



Duncan put out a statement welcoming the report but not commenting yet on its content. However her office said the Liberals have already supported science since their election: unmuzzling federal researchers so they can discuss their work; bringing back the long-form census; creating the role of chief science advisor; and handing out funds that include $2 billion for research infrastructure at colleges and universities.





tspears@postmedia.com



twitter.com/TomSpears1