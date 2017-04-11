After the cameras left and the documents had been signed on Friday, the tough work began for the Barrie Colts.

With Ryan Suzuki, Barrie’s first-overall choice, already taken care of, the Colts spent Saturday picking another 13 players in the Ontario Hockey League’s Priority Selection draft.

Barrie didn’t pick again until halfway through the second round, meaning its coaching and scouting staff had to prepare well ahead to be ready.

“For us, we knew earlier in the week that we’d committed to taking Ryan, so today, our first pick was 32nd (overall),” said Colts general manager Jason Ford. “So it was just about trying to create a realistic short list. We’d figured out the top 10 players and just went from there.

“Someone always drops, so we just went by our list as much as we can, and Nate (Allensen) was the best player there, so we decided to take him,” Ford added.

Allensen, a five-foot-10 defenceman, played for the Waterloo Wolves last season and could provide some help on the back end for the Colts.

“He’s a really good kid and a two-way, puck-moving defenceman,” Ford said. “He could be on our power play down the road.

“He’s a reliable defenceman, he’s really smart, and his skating is pretty good,” the GM added. “If you look at the draft, the first defenceman went (13th overall), so that’s kind of unusual in a draft. We had a grouping of defencemen, and when it came down to it, we were hoping (Allensen) would still be there and he fell in to us.”

Barrie’s next two selections were 56th and 61st, and it decided not to wait on a netminder, grabbing Jet Greaves of the Cambridge Hawks with its third-round pick.

“We identified some goalies that we liked and Jet was one of them,” Ford said. “When you take a look at our (1996-born players) draft, in our fifth round, we took (Cordell) James and (Mackenzie) Blackwood, and we took James first.

“I didn’t want to risk that this time, because if the goalie goes in between, you’re kicking yourself,” Ford added. “We decided that we wanted Jet and we weren’t going to wait any longer.”

Despite being listed at just over five-foot-nine, Ford thinks Greaves’s mobility will play a big factor in his chance at success in the OHL.

“The thing about him is that he’s such a great athlete,” Ford said. “We wanted to get someone on the upswing and athletic, and he fits that bill perfectly.

“He looks young, and may still have a couple of inches in him, but he’s a really competitive kid that our scouting staff and goalie coach identified early in the year and we just kept tabs on him,” he added.

Things worked out for the Colts, as they were still able to get defenceman Mathew Hill at No. 61.

“He’s got lots of upside as a big, rangy defenceman,” Ford said. “He likes to play hard and he’s lanky, a tough kid to get around. He’s also a high-level lacrosse player and I think he’ll be willing to come here and try to make the club.”

After Suzuki, the Colts did not select a forward until the fifth round, when Barrie drafted Connor LePage.

“We wanted to select the best player available (throughout the draft) and Connor was the best one there,” Ford said of the right-winger. “We liked Connor all year, and he quietly scored over 40 goals for the Toronto Titans. He plays an in-your-face game and competes hard.”

In the sixth round, Barrie selected Suzuki’s teammate from London, right-winger Peter Fleming.

“They didn’t play together much this year, but in bantam, they played together on a line with (Kingston fifth-round pick Luke) Drewitt,” Ford said. “Peter was a kid that played for that team and was a big part of the team’s success, winning seven Alliance championships together.

“He’s got size, he’s good two ways, and we see him having a lot of upside,” Ford added. “His coach raved about how smart he was, and you can see that when he plays.

“He’s only going to get bigger and stronger, and even Suzuki said he really enjoyed playing with him the year before.”

The Colts took a trio of Barrie and area kids late in draft, including goaltender Joe Howe, defenceman Jeffrey Johnson, and right-winger Payton Schaly.

While many of the draftees may not see their time come for a couple of years, the opportunity will be there for a few of them to make next year’s lineup, possibly even knocking some incumbents out of the way.

“On paper, we have a lot coming back, but there are spots available,” Ford said. “There were 14 picks in total, and you have to send the majority back for seasoning and development, but at the end of the day, we want it to be competitive and all of these young kids are hungry.

“Ryan Suzuki’s a skilled player, so he’s obviously going to push everybody, and we’ll see who else does,” Ford added. “We want to improve in all areas to get this team better, and these guys can come in and push for spots and be competitive.”

