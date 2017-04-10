NEW TECUMSETH — A teenager is facing an arson charge in connection with a fire at the Alliston Walmart late Friday night.

There were no injuries.

Nottawasaga OPP say the fire broke out just before midnight.

New Tecumseth firefighters and provincial police were quickly on scene and extinguished the blaze in the central area of the store.

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshall and Emergency Management attended as well as members of the OPP forensic identification unit.

According to police, employees of the Walmart were able to identify the suspect, leading to the arrest of a 15-year-old female at the scene.

She was arrested and charged with arson and was released on a promise to appear with a surety. She has a future court date at the Bradford court.

Police say the business will remain closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time.