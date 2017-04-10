Distraught family members of five hikers missing on Mount Harvey gathered at Lions Bay community school on Sunday, where a soccer field had been turned into a helipad for North Shore Search and rescue crews.

By noon, four bodies had been recovered from the foot of Mount Harvey. The body of the fifth hiker was found later in the afternoon. None of the recovered bodies had yet been identified.

The group, all experienced hikers, had been traversing a snowy overhang at the summit of the mountain before they plummeted approximately 500 metres.

Susan Choi wept as a helicopter landed in the soccer field.

Choi said she received a call at 1 a.m. from her brother-in-law telling her there was no hope her sister would be found alive. But on Sunday, Choi was still clinging to hope. "I stayed up all night praying for her," said Choi, her voice barely audible. Choi said her sister, Iris Choi, 50, was a hospital caregiver in Langley.

Choi and other family members had been sequestered at the local library, where, she said, they were unable to get any information on the rescue or recovery efforts.

Choi described her sister as a very experienced hiker who had been hiking since she was in university, and had joined the group of hikers for regular weekend outings as of last year.

"I want to see her," said Choi as she wiped away tears.

Martin Colwell, manager for Lions Bay Search and Rescue, said the snowpack was very hard, making it difficult for rescuers and search dogs.

Two helicopters and several ground crews responded Saturday afternoon after five hikers on snowshoes were caught by a collapsing snow overhang known as a cornice at around 4 p.m. The search was called off Saturday night because of the unstable terrain in the area.

Colwell said the group had followed an established hiking trail up Mount Harvey. Colwell described the trail as somewhat steep, and made more dangerous due to the winter conditions. "One of group held back a little bit, he was lower. By the time he got to the summit of Mount Harvey, the five members in front of him he was expecting to see where not there."

The hiker saw tracks leading to a sheer break in the snow over the north face of the mountain where there had been a cornice. "It appears these people stepped onto that cornice, which is unsupported snow, especially with the heavy snow and wind we've had, and it broke, sheered off and they fell to the base of Mount Harvey."

Colwell said rescuers saw snowshoes and personal effects scattered about at the foot of the mountain, but they were not able to get to the location before nightfall on Saturday.

Family members who made their way to Lions Bay on Sunday faced an agonizing wait, as officials were unable to confirm the victims' identities. "That has not happened yet," said Colwell.

Although an avalanche warning had been issued for Howe Sound on Friday night, and conditions were poor with high winds, and heavy, wet snow, this accident was not caused by an avalanche, said Colwell. "This was caused by the wind-related cornice that broke off," said Colwell.

Colwell said a sixth member of the group had fallen behind the others on Saturday, and came to a point in the trail where a cornice appeared to have broken away, possibly sweeping the other hikers down the mountain.

Colwell said the hikers were probably traversing the cornice, a buildup of snow and ice that creates an overhang that is extremely dangerous to traverse or pass beneath.

He said high winds and heavy snow can form a snow ledge, or cornice, along the edge of the trail. The ledges can easily collapse and are difficult to spot.

“The trouble with a cornice is it looks like a smooth sweep of snow on a mountain, but you can’t see where the edge is, so you can go over it, or it can collapse beneath you and break away from the edge.”

Colwell said it's a risky time on the mountains, with a lot of fresh snow.

It is believed the hikers were members of two hiking clubs. The hikers appeared to have be well equipped with whistles, GPS beacons, and a snow shovel.

Kisun Yoon of the Vancouver Korean Hiking Club said he believes two members of his club joined another club, MJM Hiking Club, on Saturday's hike. Yoon said he was deeply saddened by the news.

Rescue teams from Lions Bay, the North Shore and Squamish joined the search, which involved some 40 volunteers, search dogs and two chartered helicopters.

No information about the identities of the snowshoers was being released until all the family members had been notified.

— with files from The Canadian Press

SOME OF THE MOST FATAL AVALANCHES IN CANADA

There are an average of fourteen avalanche-related deaths in Canada every year, and most occur in B.C. and western Alberta. Here are some of the deaths from avalanches and snowslides in Canada.

Jan. 2016: Five men, all snowmobilers from Alberta, died after a major avalanche in McBride, a small B.C. town near Prince George.

March 2010: Two people were killed and hundreds trapped when an avalanche hit a snowmobile drag race event in Revelstoke, B.C.

Dec. 2008: Eight snowmobilers from the small mining town of Sparwood, B.C. were killed in an avalanche in nearby Fernie. More than 2,000 people attended the public funeral.

Feb. 2003: Seven high-school skiers were killed in Revelstoke. It was the second major avalanche in the area in 12 days.

Jan. 1999: In one of the deadliest avalanches in Canadian history, nine people died in an avalanche in Kangiqsualujjuaq, an Inuit village in Northern Quebec, on New Year’s Day.

Nov. 1998: Michel Trudeau, brother of Justin Trudeau, was swept into the waters of Kokanee Lake after an avalanche in British Columbia’s interior. His body was never recovered.

Dec. 1996: Three European tourists heli-skiing on a glacier near Whistler were killed when an avalanche hit.

May 1996: Three skiers, all residents of Vancouver, died in an avalanche in Bella Coola, B.C.

March 1991: Nine heli-skiers were killed on the Purcell Mountains in Golden, B.C., in one of the best-known heli-skiing

— The Canadian Press

WHAT TO KNOW

Here are five things to know about avalanches:

1. THERE ARE TWO BASIC TYPES

Parks Canada says there are two basic types of avalanche: loose snow avalanches and slab avalanches. Loose snow avalanches originate from a single point and gather more snow as they go down a slope. Slab avalanches, on the other hand, happen when a large area of snow begins to slide all at once down a mountainside.

2. THEY DON’T JUST HAPPEN ON STEEP INCLINES

Avalanches can happen on slopes as shallow as 15 degrees, according to Parks Canada, which notes that even small avalanches can shove people over a cliff or into a crevasse on a glacier.

3. THEY CAN BE TRIGGERED BY PEOPLE/

While many avalanches are caused by people, it’s not possible to start an avalanche with a loud noise — in spite of cartoons that suggest otherwise. Pascal Haegli, Simon Fraser University’s research chair in avalanche risk management, said human-triggered avalanches happen when people disturb different layers of snow. He spoke to The Canadian Press after a similar incident last year. He said that if a thin layer of icy snow sitting on top of more loose snow is disturbed, it can cause all the snow to tumble down.

4. ONCE YOU’VE BEEN BURIED, IT’S HARD TO GET OUT

Haegli says that it’s almost impossible for people to dig themselves out of an avalanche once they’ve been buried. The snow is heavy, so it’s especially difficult to get out without proper equipment. “Once the avalanche comes to a stop, it sets like concrete, very quickly,” he said. “It’s not the fluffy powder snow you have in mind.” Everyone travelling where avalanches are possible should carry a transceiver with them, which send out a radio signal. If an avalanche happens, those not buried switch their transceiver to search mode and follow the signal toward a buried person.

5. MOST CANADIANS KILLED IN AVALANCHES ARE SNOWMOBILERS

According to Avalanche Canada, in 2016, 15 people died in recreational avalanche accidents. Of those, 12 were snowmobilers. Over the past five years, 24 of the 45 people killed in recreational avalanche accidents were snowmobiling at the time. Two-thirds of the victims were from Alberta.

SOURCES: The Canadian Press, Parks Canada, Avalanche Canada