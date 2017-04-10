An intoxicated woman was taken into custody by Barrie police early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Fox Run at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday after a homeowner woke up to discover an unknown female asleep on a snow bank in front of their house.

Police located a 21-year-old Barrie woman who they say had consumed more than her fair share of alcohol.

According to police, she had taken a taxi cab to the neighbourhood expecting a place to stay but was turned away and instead of returning home, gave up and went to sleep at the side of the road.

In addition to being unable to care for herself, the woman was extremely loud and belligerent and continued that behaviour after being arrested for her own safety.

She spent time in a cell until sober and was charged with public intoxication.

Unwelcome guest arrested by Barrie police

Barrie police say a local resident came home to an uninvited guest just after midnight Saturday morning.

According to police, a male tenant from a separate unit in the building had broken into the apartment and made himself comfortable in the bedroom, apparently using cocaine and watching movies on his phone.

The homeowner confronted the intruder and demanded he leave before placing the call to police.

When officers arrived, the man had already returned to his apartment and refused to exit.

Police obtained a warrant to enter the residence and returned for the suspect who was arrested without incident.

A 46-year-old Barrie man was taken into custody to await a bail hearing.

He was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.