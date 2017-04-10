ST. PETERSBURG — The Blue Jays have charged out of the starting blocks like a sprinter who forgot his shoes.

Dropping their series finale to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field 7-2 on Sunday afternoon, the Jays are 1-5 to start the season, matching their worst start ever, previously done in 2014. The loss to the Rays was their third straight defeat and third consecutive loss after holding a lead. Toronto plays its home opener on Tuesday at the Rogers Centre against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Yeah, I think that’s what we need,” said manager John Gibbons. “We need to get home. Seems like we’ve been gone forever. Maybe that’s the energy and spark we need.”

The Jays also lost 2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson in the top of the sixth inning when he pulled up lame trying to beat out a ground ball. Donaldson, who missed a couple of weeks in spring training with right calf strain, hurt it again, although apparently in a different spot. He expects to play on Tuesday.

The Rays used their speed and defence, and the long ball, to down the Jays, who managed just three hits against Tampa pitching. Toronto starter Marco Estrada took the loss, giving up five earned runs over five innings, including home runs by Corey Dickerson, Steven Souza Jr., and Jesus Sucre. According to the right-hander, the location of his curve ball was the problem.

“I was missing with them all day,” he said. “Was looking OK with the fastball, so pretty happy about that. It was just one of those days. I couldn’t really follow through on my change up and got hurt. They were all up. I even got away with some that I left up. But I know what I did, so I’m going to work on it during my bullpen (session) and I’ll be ready to go for the next one.”

Obviously, the mood in the visitors clubhouse after Sunday’s loss wasn’t exactly upbeat, but the players insist that it will turn around.

“We’ve got a good ball club. There’s no panic in here,” said shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. “We’re going to be just fine, I can promise you that.”

“We’re six games in,” Estrada added. “Don’t buy too much into it right now.”

The Jays drew first blood with two runs in the first courtesy of Donaldson’s opposite-field solo home run to right. Jose Bautista then walked, Kendrys Morales doubled into the gap between right and centre and Tulowitzki grounded to short to score Bautista from third.

The two teams flooded on to the field in the second inning after Tulowitzki took exception to the way Souza slid into second on a double play. Souza appeared to slide late and the two exchanged words, prompting the dugouts and bullpens to empty. Tulowitzki wasn’t backing down afterwards.

“I definitely respect the game and felt like (the slide) was a little late and felt I should say something, not so much just for myself but for other guys in the future. You try to save injuries,” he said. “All I’m trying to do is not get injured. I don’t think he would want to injure me. But it is what it is, you move past it, no hard feelings. I just want the game to be played the right way.”

Tulowitzki and Souza got into it last September when the Rays outfielder started yelling at Russell Martin over something the Jays catcher said when Souza was at the plate. Tulowitzki charged over in support of his catcher. Souza said after Sunday’s game that he just plays hard, and that’s all there is to it.

“I’m not going to play every game and wonder if Tulo is going to get upset about it,” he said. “If he thinks I’m trying to be malicious, he clearly doesn’t know who I am. It’s unfortunate that it turned into something like that because it was just baseball. Hopefully, we can just squash it and move on because I’m really tired of having a feud with that.”

Bautista smashed a ball at Tampa starter Jake Odorizzi in the third that went off the right-hander’s thigh, though Odorizzi was able to field the ball and get Bautista at first.

In the third, Dickerson smacked a 1-2 pitch from Estrada that just made it over the low fence in the left-field corner to bring the Rays to within 2-1. The next batter, Kevin Kiermaier stroked a triple through the hole at second base. After Estrada struck out Evan Longoria and walked Brad Miller, Souza came up to the plate and had words again with Martin, prompting home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski to walk over towards the Rays dugout and jaw with Tampa manager Kevin Cash. Souza then smashed his first homer of the season over the wall in left, a three-run shot that put Tampa ahead 4-2.

Sucre hit his home run in the fourth to Tampa ahead 5-2. The Rays added two more runs with two out and rookie Casey Lawrence on mound in the eighth when Sucre hit a single to left to score two more runs.

DONALDSON SHRUGS OFF LATEST CALF STRAIN

Blue Jays fans were feeling the pain when The Bringer of Rain left the game on Sunday afternoon.

Josh Donaldson suffered tightness in his right calf after slugging a home run in the first inning of Toronto’s 7-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and aggravated it in the sixth when he charged to first base after hitting a grounder to short. He left the game and was replaced at third by Ryan Goins.

But the Jays — and their fans — can breathe a sigh of relief after Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, said the strain is nothing major. He missed a couple of weeks in spring training with a right calf strain but insisted on Sunday that this strain is in a different place.

“It’s a funny thing. It was when I hit the homer in the first inning when I hit first base and was kind of pushing off that, I kind of felt it a little bit then,” said Donaldson. “As the game went on, I was trying to leg out the ball down the line and it almost felt like just a little bit of a cramp. So I thought it was a good idea to get off of it for the rest of the day.

“Everything checked out to be in good shape and day-to-day is what they’re telling me,” he added. “But honestly, it’s very realistic that I’ll be ready for the home opener.”