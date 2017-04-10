Barrie pastor loses hair, supports cancer research and the Terry Fox Foundation
Central United Church pastor Colin MacDonald is all smiles as he has his head shaved while Jason Helmond offers up some good-natured ribbing during Jason's cancer fundraiser in support of the Terry Fox Foundation at the church in Barrie on Saturday. It is the second year in a row that Jason has cut off his hair and raised money and awareness in memory of his grandfather who had passed away from the disease.
Central United Church pastor Colin MacDonald is all smiles as he has his head shaved while Jason Helmond offers up some good-natured ribbing during Jason's cancer fundraiser in support of the Terry Fox Foundation at the church in Barrie on Saturday.
It is the second year in a row that Jason has cut off his hair and raised money and awareness in memory of his grandfather who had passed away from the disease.