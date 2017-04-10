Sacrifices made by Canadian troops at the Battle of Vimy Ridge 100 years ago in France were remembered in Simcoe Canada and across Canada on Sunday.

Hundreds of people attended the Canadian Forces Base Borden Vimy Remembrance Ceremony early Sunday morning at the re-created First World War training trenches.

“One hundred years ago, these trenches represented the most modern form of warfare,” said CFB Borden acting base commander Lt.-Col. Shaun O’Leary, standing near the trenches that brought to mind the horror of war. “But when armies advanced in the open, they took crippling casualties from machine-guns, rapid-firing artillery and massed rifle fire. With traditional manoeuvring unable to overcome the firepower, there was no alternative to ‘digging in,’ (creating the trenches).”

O’Leary said the intricate network of trenches contained command posts, supply dumps, first-aid stations, kitchens, and latrines.

“The first troops to train in Borden practiced trench warfare right here, and many of them saw their first action at the Battle of Vimy Ridge,” he said.

During the ceremony, O’Leary addressed the dozens of young navy, army and air cadets who stood solemnly near veterans, their families, dignitaries and members of the public.

“Please learn from our heroes,” he said. “These training trenches from a century ago are a permanent reminder of the extremely harsh conditions that young Canadians - not much older than you – who rose to the call of duty and proudly took the fight to the foe to defend our free and democratic way of life we so often take for granted today.

“As we reflect on the meaning of this First World War training ground, and upon the tragedies, heroism and successes of battles such as Vimy Ridge, we must continue to value the courage and sacrifice of those who fought on our behalf and those who suffered the brutal consequences of war,” he added. “We will remember them.”

The Barrie Royal Canadian Legion held its own Vimy ceremony later in the day.

