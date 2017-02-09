Isabella Carvalho is happy to be back with Kempenfelt Community Players (KCP) for another show, the Wizard of Oz.

It opens tonight for a 10-day run at Georgian Theatre.

The 13-year-old Trillium Woods Elementary School student marked her first role with KCP last fall in the Little Mermaid Jr.

Her mother spotted the audition notice and Carvalho ended up landing the role of Andrina, sister of mermaid Ariel.

“I loved it so much. I was really happy my mom showed me (the audition notice) and was really happy going to rehearsals,” she said. “I want to keep going with it.”

She has always enjoyed singing, dancing and acting for as long as she can remember. From singing along to the radio and television, she moved into formal lessons and also took some piano lessons. It wasn’t uncommon for her to make home videos on her phone and show them to her friends. She would also come up with stories on a regular basis that she and her friends would stage for their parents.

Carvalho appeared a couple of shows at her school but didn’t know much about theatre until she joined KCP. She doesn’t tend to be nervous about being on stage now, but when she was younger it was a different story.

“I had really bad stage fright and would cry,” she recalled of an audition for a talent show. “One of my teachers helped me get over it - got me to sing in front of the class and then other classes and then in front of the whole school and then at Moving Art (where she was taking some vocal lessons), I felt better about it even more.”

Because she was in a major role for the young company show last fall, for the Wizard of Oz, she will be playing a variety of smaller parts which range from appearing as one of the munchkins from Munchkinland to dancing in the tornado scene and singing in the girls chorus.

Sophia Fracassi plays Dorothy. While she wasn’t very familiar with the story, she really liked her character.

“I felt I could relate to her in some ways,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to go to different places and experience different things.”

Home schooled in Everett, just south of Barrie, Fracassi has managed to travel throughout Ontario, visiting family members and performing in music competitions in both musical theatre and classical voice categories - she is currently in Grade 7 RCM voice.

She started taking singing lessons at the age of five-and-a-half - she is 13 now. While she enjoys all of the arts, including writing, drawing and painting, she plans to keep singing no matter what. She’s even written some of her own music.

Fracassi teamed up with one of her younger brothers - she has three - for KCP’s Mary Poppins last February. Her interest in theatre is the strongest she is the only sibling who has continued to pursue it. This is her third show with KCP. She is also in Moving Art’s triple threat program.

The Wizard of Oz unfolds at Georgian Theatre, 1 Georgian Dr. from Feb. 9-19. Evening and matinee shows are available. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, students, children, available at the box office, 705-739-4228.